40 Under 40: Maury Baker

Maury Baker joined LewisGale Medical Center as Vice President Operations in September 2021, bringing nearly eight years of healthcare experience to his role. He provides administrative oversight for over $40 million in ongoing infrastructure and facility construction projects for the 506-bed acute-care medical and surgical facility. He also leads several ancillary departments including Behavioral Health, Cardiovascular Invasive Services, Plant Operations, Laboratory, Environmental Services, Business Health and Security. Baker spearheaded the construction and opening of LewisGale Medical Center’s second freestanding emergency room, Blue Hills ER, and is responsible for overseeing renovations of LewisGale Medical Center’s third floor Progressive Care Unit (PCU). He is active in the American College of Healthcare Executives, has been recognized by HCA Healthcare as an Emerging Leader in the industry and serves as Assistant Ethics and Compliance Officer for LewisGale Medical Center. “I am passionate about improving the lives of others,” Baker says. “As a member of the leadership team at LewisGale Medical Center, I have the privilege of serving and supporting our teams to help provide the people of Roanoke and the surrounding communities a healthier tomorrow.”

Earned Bachelor’s of Science in Business Management with a minor in Biological Sciences and Leadership and Social Change, Virginia Tech

Earned Master’s in Health Administration, Virginia Commonwealth University

A 2021 graduate of HCA Healthcare’s Executive Development Program (EDP)

Active member of the Employee Action Group, an organization aimed at improving colleague recognition and retention

Previously served as the Vice President of Operations at Colleton Medical Center in the HCA Healthcare South Atlantic Division

Involved with a $20 million capital improvement project at LewisGale Medical Center to replace the hospital’s air conditioning and heating system

Serves on New Horizons Healthcare Board of Directors Committee Member

Served as a committee member for The Big Event at Virginia Tech

Active member of Blue Ridge Church, where he has served in the children’s ministry as the lead teacher

Served as a volunteer with Reel Recovery Virginia

From the Nomination: “Maury Baker embodies The Roanoker magazine's 40 Under 40 Awards criteria for honoring the dynamic young professionals who work tirelessly to affect positive change and enhance the Southwest Virginia community. … Baker is active in community and professional organizations, including the American College of Healthcare Executives, the professional society for healthcare leaders committed to improving health. The organization comprises more than 48,000 healthcare executives who are committed to integrity, lifelong learning, leadership and diversity and inclusion. Additionally, Baker serves on New Horizons Healthcare Board of Directors Committee Member. New Horizons Healthcare is a not-for-profit community based family health center committed to improving access to affordable, high quality, comprehensive health care for all, including the uninsured and underserved. Baker served as a committee member for The Big Event at Virginia Tech, a student-run day of service that has grown into the second largest event of its kind in the nation. Every spring, thousands of students, faculty, and staff come together to complete nearly 1,200 community service projects throughout Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and the New River Valley. … Baker is passionate about giving back to the community in which he lives, works, and plays. He served as a volunteer with Reel Recovery Virginia, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping men in the cancer recovery process by introducing them to the healing powers of the sport of fly-fishing, while providing a safe, supportive environment to explore their personal experiences of cancer with others who share their stories. During his time as a volunteer, Baker is credited with restructuring the Reel Recovery contact list database, he focused on increasing retreat participants through the expansion of current access points, and created a strategic marketing plan. Baker brings a strong work ethic and passion for serving others. In his free time, he enjoys staying active by playing basketball and swimming. Baker is an avid Virginia Tech Hokies fan, enjoys traveling, and spending time outdoors with his wife Emily and their two dogs, Beamer and Oakley.”

What do you love about Roanoke?

Baker: “Roanoke feels like HOME. Although I grew up in Charlottesville, southwest Virginia is where I have always felt at HOME; with the beautiful mountains and close proximity to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA where my family is from and my wife and I attended college. Many years of visiting my grandparents in the Smith Mountain Lake area provided me with opportunities to visit Roanoke and watch it grow and change over time. What I love most about this area are the wonderful people that truly make Roanoke feel like HOME.”

How does your passion impact our community?

How does your passion impact our community?

Baker: "I am passionate about improving the lives of others. As a member of the leadership team at LewisGale Medical Center, I have the privilege of serving and supporting our teams to help provide the people of Roanoke and the surrounding communities a healthier tomorrow."