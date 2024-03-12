Color Your Own Magazine Cover!

Calling Roanokers of All Ages! What’s your favorite thing about our special town? Is it the mountains and trails? The local businesses? The people? Create your very own Roanoker Magazine cover and show us!

Join in the fun! If you share your artwork on social media, tag us and use the hashtag #RKR50YearsArt so we see it!

Need some inspiration? See our art director's iconic re-creation or visit the anniversary page on our website to find 50 years of Roanoker covers and choose one to recreate in your unique style!

COLORING SHEETS

Get our cover downloads HERE (black masthead) and HERE (color your own masthead).

Print the cover template at home or at your local library. No printer? No problem! You can also stop by our office to pick up a cover template (or a few).

Design your cover using whatever materials you’d like!

Scan or take a well-lit photo of your finished masterpiece and UPOAD IT TO OUR ART DIRECTOR HERE or at the bottom of this page. Please include the name, age and city/county of the artist (first name and last name initial for minors).

All submissions will be added to an online gallery below.

Ana Morales

Upload Your Masterpiece!