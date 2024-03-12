Participate in Our Juried Art Exhibition

Calling Roanokers of All Ages! What’s your favorite thing about our special town? Is it the mountains and trails? The local businesses? The people? Create your very own Roanoker Magazine cover and show us!

JURIED EXHIBITION INFO:

In partnership with the Roanoke Arts Commission, the Roanoker Magazine presents Cover Story: Roanokers Celebrate the Region, an exhibition celebrating 50 years of The Roanoker magazine and the places we call home. This juried community art show is open to residents of all ages and will feature iconic cover recreations and imaginative cover designs.

Click HERE to download a prospectus.

Create a piece of art following the guidelines on the prospectus. You can create an original cover or recreate one of our past covers in your own style (click HERE for our online cover gallery).

Scan or take a well-lit, high resolution photo of your finished artwork and submit your entry using the form below. The entry deadline is Sunday, June 2.

The art director will digitally add the Roanoker masthead on top of each artwork image that meets all requirements.

All entries will be reviewed by a panel of guest judges. Selected pieces will be printed and framed for the exhibition at the Roanoke City Municipal Building, opening September 16. Artists/guardians will be notified if their/their child’s artwork has been selected for display.

Stay tuned for more details on the exhibition!

If you share your artwork on social media, tag us and use the hashtag #RKR50YearsArt so we see it!

All submissions will be added to an online gallery on our website theroanoker.com after deinstallation of the exhibition.

Upload Your Masterpiece!