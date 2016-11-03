Clinical trials not only help advance new medicines, they can also change lives. more

How the Ure family created a dream room at Smith Mountain Lake. more

Angie Barrett created our "cover dish" plus 2 more great recipes that will impress family and guests - get them now and get to cookin'! more

Our readers have weighed in on far more than soup to nuts when it comes to great places to eat. more

These ballots are your chance to weigh in on the people, places and things that make or break your day here in the valley. Act now, voting ends at midnight on 2/8/17! more

Recent Stories