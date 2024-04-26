Bluegrass Journey

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The Brothers Young blend youthful energy with timeless bluegrass, preserving tradition while carving out their unique musical path.

In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, where the sounds of traditional music echo through the valleys, two brothers have woven their musical talents into a dynamic bluegrass duo known as The Brothers Young. Ayden, 17, plays the Scruggs-style banjo, while 13-year-old Blane plays the mandolin. The journey of The Brothers Young began in August 2020, as their shared love for music evolved into a harmonious blend of bluegrass melodies.

The Brothers Young story began early in life for the boys. Ayden began playing piano at age eight and banjo at 11 while Blane started playing piano at age seven, mandolin at eight and drums at 11. With their combined passion for music, it is no surprise that these lessons naturally led to joint performances. The inspiration to form a bluegrass duo stemmed from their love for the genre and a desire to share their talents with the community. Growing up in the mountains of Roanoke, Virginia, surrounded by the rich tapestry of traditional music, and residing close to the Crooked Road played a pivotal role in shaping their unique musical style.

× Expand Courtesy of The Brothers Young The Brothers Young perform at the Floyd Country Store.

Like all talented musicians, Ayden and Blane draw inspiration from many bluegrass legends such as Earl Scruggs, Ricky Skaggs and Bill Monroe. Their love for classic artists like Flatt & Scruggs, Stanley Brothers and Osborne Brothers fuels their commitment to preserving the timeless sound of bluegrass. While their inspiration is drawn from some of the greats in the bluegrass genre, the brothers focus intently on their creative process, which involves putting their own twist on classic bluegrass songs while staying true to the genre’s roots.

Expand Courtesy of The Brothers Young The Brothers Young perform on Biltmore Antler Hill stage.

As a young brother duo in the music industry, The Brothers Young acknowledge the challenges of establishing themselves among seasoned musicians. Despite their age, their talent has garnered recognition, including Ayden’s victory in the adult bluegrass banjo competition at the Sparta Fiddlers Convention at only 16 years old, and Blane getting his mandolin signed by Ricky Skaggs. In their experience, Ayden and Blane say it can be a challenge to get their name out there. “Sometimes we feel we are not taken seriously because of our ages, but attending a performance of ours will change your mind!” says Ayden. Those who have had the opportunity to see the Brothers Young perform live already know firsthand how talented and entertaining the Brothers are. Their live performances create an atmosphere of joy and nostalgia and are filled with toe-tapping classic bluegrass, as well as some brotherly banter.

Performing at places like The Floyd Country Store holds a special place in their hearts. Ayden shared, “It is where we first got our start performing on the stage. The atmosphere and the people really make it seem like a second home to us.” Not only does performing at venues like this help the Brothers progress their career and get their name out there, but also helps to build lasting connections with the community.

As their journey progresses, the opportunity to play at even bigger venues and for more people continues to present itself. The boys have played at venues and festivals including MerleFest, Bristol Rhythm & Roots, Biltmore Estate (Antler Hill Stage) and Woodsong Kids.

Recording experiences have been memorable for The Brothers Young, from recording singles with the Junior Sisk Band to Ayden’s home studio creations. Their albums, “Christmas in The Hills” and “B Is for Bluegrass,” showcase their commitment to quality and authenticity.

Want to learn more about the talented bluegrass duo, The Brothers Young? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our May/June 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!