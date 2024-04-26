Raise a Glass

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The region’s artisanal drink scene features handcrafted spirits, beers and more.

Virginia is for lovers, and Southwest Virginia is for craft spirit lovers.

Roanoke itself is home to half a dozen breweries and a distillery. If you look at greater Roanoke, the Cheers Trail (which extends beyond Roanoke into Blacksburg to the south and Natural Bridge to the north) includes three distilleries, 11 wineries and vineyards and a whopping 17 craft breweries, meaning experiencing them all (safely at least) would take at least several days!

While the craft beer boom means you probably have a brewery or brewpub in your part of the county or city to try locally distilled craft spirits, there’s only one destination in Roanoke. Brady’s Distillery has become a favorite spot for lovers of these local libations who’ve been waiting over a century for their sip.

Brady’s is the creation of local brothers Tim, Brian and Andy Brady. When eldest brother Tim returned home to Roanoke after a long career in the military, the three knew they wanted to start a business together.

× Expand Anthony Giorgetti Tim, Andy and Brian around a barrel.

“I always tell people we’re three brothers, and of course, we always get along and never fight,” Andy jokes.

Tim had thought about starting a brewery. “He makes amazing beer,” Andy says, but since Roanoke already had a few, they decided to go in a different direction. “Allegedly, Brian and I had been distilling for quite a few years.”

“When we started distilling, we kept saying, there’s no distillery in Roanoke. This would be a cool thing to do,” says Brian. “Every year we said ‘someone’s going to open one.’”

When they first applied for their distillery license, they were surprised to find no one had beaten them to it. They also discovered that Roanoke’s last one, Atlantic Coast Distilling, was located only a mile (and 109 years) down the street!

In these pre-prohibition days, as neighboring states went dry, Virginia was a haven for legal distilleries. During prohibition, a few years later, nearby Franklin County was “the wettest county in the world” because of its less-than-legal distilleries, as chronicled in the film “Lawless.”

Unlike the Bondurant brothers in Lawless, the Bradys did everything on the up and up. But they still have nods to the region’s prohibition past at Brady’s, from the names of their spirits (like Accomplice Gin) to the look and feel of their tasting room.

Stepping in with no context, you might mistake it for a Prohibition speakeasy of Roanoke past with the rustic wood and barrels used as tables, were it not for Brady’s shirts on the wall and bottles prominently displayed on the shelves, which would have caused a problem for latter day bootleggers who needed to quickly put up a facade of a respectable establishment.

Expand Anthony Giorgetti Brady’s proudly displays its distillations — a privilege unavailable to speakeasies’ past.

Since Brady’s doesn’t have to worry about getting their still busted, it’s become a local spot for many local events, from a comedy night hosted by local comedian and Roanoker photographer Taylor Reschka to mixers and bachelor, bachelorette and birthday parties where the bartenders have a chance to express their creativity through bespoke cocktails.

But for the Bradys themselves, straight bourbon is often the drink of choice.

Bourbon is, by federal law, the American spirit. Mexico has tequila. Scotland has Scotch. The U.S. has bourbon.

As such, it’s also our most regulated alcohol product, a fact that is both a positive and a negative. Bourbon must be at least 51% corn, made in the U.S. and aged in a brand-new, never-used American charred oak barrel.

When “you see bourbon, you know what you’re getting,” Andy says, which is a good thing for consumers, but it gets complicated “when you’re trying to be creative.”

As the head distiller, Tim handles the labeling and approval procedure, which can be complex. The federal government has a few goals, as he explains it.

“How transparent is what you’re trying to do to the consumer? …They want to make sure not only are we not misleading them, but they’re putting something in their body that’s not going to kill them."

While regulations matter, it slows the release procedure, as has been the case for a coffee-infused whiskey the brothers first started bottling before they opened but is still unavailable to the public.

If you were to taste it, you might describe it as coffee bourbon, but that’s technically incorrect.

As soon as you put coffee in it, it’s not bourbon.

As Brian explains, “All bourbon is whiskey. Not all whiskey is bourbon.”

The coffee flavor is different enough to regulators that they’re still trying to get the label approved.

Any of the Bradys can tell you quite a bit about the ins and outs of the taste, bottling, rules and history of bourbon and other liquor. If you’re lucky enough to meet one when they’re not busy (which is less common since they officially opened the tasting room in 2022), they may walk you through a tasting.

× Expand Anthony Giorgetti A Brady’s tasting moves from lightest to darkest flavor tones.

There you can taste their vodka, gin, rum, bourbon and other spirits in small samples while they explain what you’re tasting and why it tastes that way. It brings a whole new level of appreciation to the drinker and has led more than one person who “doesn’t like bourbon” to change their tune.

Roanoke may not be the wettest county (or city) in the country, but it ain’t dry, either! And all those breweries that the Bradys didn’t want to compete with have become partners on the craft libation scene.

Used barrels are worth more than the sum of their parts, and the Bradys have shared theirs to add new flavors to local beers at every brewery in Roanoke.

Want to learn more about our region's craft beer and spirits scene, including insights from Twisted Track's William Landry, Big Lick Brewing's Bryan Summerson and Olde Salem Brewing Co.'s Sean Turk? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our May/June 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!