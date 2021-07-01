The Perfect Setting for Your Dream Wedding

Vinton’s award-winning venues offer couples of all backgrounds, budgets and styles the opportunity to celebrate their special day.
Courtesy of The Woodland Place
The Woodland Place provides a newly-renovated space for couples seeking their ideal Vinton venue.
Whether you’ve always pictured your wedding day as a big family affair, or prefer a more intimate, laidback setting, Vinton is the perfect place to get married.
For brides who love a traditional day, the Vinton War Memorial offers a lovely setting in their historic space, with hardwood floors, custom chandeliers, side patio and more – and don’t forget great photos by their LOVEworks sign! Community Programs Director Chasity Barbour says the timeless venue’s recent updates include remodeled kitchen and floors; updated offices with new floors and more space; and complete renovations to both the groom’s room and bridal suite.
“We are very fortunate to have a historic venue that is centered in the region with a staff that has over 20-plus years of experience to assist you in making memories that will last a lifetime!” Barbour says.
The Woodland Place is also celebrating more modern updates. General manager Samantha Sutphin says since taking over in 2018, their staff has been busy creating new looks all over the property, including a spacious bridal suite, updated kitchen and bar with new appliances and decor and even new hardwood flooring, creating an open, clean area flowing from downstairs to ballroom for a more customizable area for couples. They also increased their landscaping with new trees, plants and decor – perfect for those post-ceremony pictures!
“The Woodland Place is a great spot to get married because it allows a customizable day for the couple with convenience and flexibility to ease the stress of a wedding day,” Sutphin says. “We offer indoor and outdoor options that help combat with weather changes [and currently a pandemic]. All of our packages include a variety of linens and centerpieces to transform our ballroom into an individual look for every couples reception.”
Looking for more great options? Explore Park offers several unique options, while Boxtree Lodge/Braeloch/On the Glen at Glenburn Farms has a main lodge, gardens, decks and gazebos, while their landscape overlooking water and mountains will also make for an ideal photo background.
Vinton is also home to numerous award-winning wedding vendors, from florists and rentals to catering and more. They’ll ease all the stress of wedding planning and make sure the day is everything you and your partner could ever dream of!
From outdoor rustic to indoor classic, engaged couples have plenty of award-winning choices to fit every style for their perfect wedding day in Vinton. Plus, it couldn’t be more convenient for your guests, with quick access to downtown Roanoke, the Blue Ridge Parkway and Smith Mountain Lake, making it an ideal weekend to celebrate your day while enjoying sightseeing, shopping and great local dining!
Venues
Boxtree Lodge/Braeloch/On the Glen on Glenburn Farms
2353 Hammond Drive, Vinton
540-890-9152
Vinton War Memorial
814 Washington Avenue, Vinton
540-983-0645
vintonwarmemorial.com
The 1121 Event Center
2127 E Washington Avenue, Vinton
540-890-8804
vintonmooselodge1121.com
The Woodland Place
935 Niagara Road, Vinton
540-982-9759
thewoodlandplace.com
Explore Park
Milepost 115, Blue Ridge
Parkway, Roanoke
540-777-6326
explorepark.org
More Love in Vinton
Rentals
Grand Rental Station
1000 Vineyard Rd, Vinton
540-343-1000
Florists
Creative Occasions
111 East Lee Avenue, Vinton
540-345-8385
creativeoccasionsinc.com
Flowers by Eddie
523 Vinton Mill Court, Roanoke
540-427-1643
flowersbyeddie.com
Catering
Chef Claytor’s Dream on a Plate
400 Washington Ave, Vinton
540-795-9165
A number of Vinton restaurants offer catering for your event. Please see the dining list here for additional catering options.