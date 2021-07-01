The Perfect Setting for Your Dream Wedding

Vinton’s award-winning venues offer couples of all backgrounds, budgets and styles the opportunity to celebrate their special day.

× Expand Courtesy of The Woodland Place The Woodland Place provides a newly-renovated space for couples seeking their ideal Vinton venue.

Whether you’ve always pictured your wedding day as a big family affair, or prefer a more intimate, laidback setting, Vinton is the perfect place to get married.

For brides who love a traditional day, the Vinton War Memorial offers a lovely setting in their historic space, with hardwood floors, custom chandeliers, side patio and more – and don’t forget great photos by their LOVEworks sign! Community Programs Director Chasity Barbour says the timeless venue’s recent updates include remodeled kitchen and floors; updated offices with new floors and more space; and complete renovations to both the groom’s room and bridal suite.

“We are very fortunate to have a historic venue that is centered in the region with a staff that has over 20-plus years of experience to assist you in making memories that will last a lifetime!” Barbour says.

The Woodland Place is also celebrating more modern updates. General manager Samantha Sutphin says since taking over in 2018, their staff has been busy creating new looks all over the property, including a spacious bridal suite, updated kitchen and bar with new appliances and decor and even new hardwood flooring, creating an open, clean area flowing from downstairs to ballroom for a more customizable area for couples. They also increased their landscaping with new trees, plants and decor – perfect for those post-ceremony pictures!

“The Woodland Place is a great spot to get married because it allows a customizable day for the couple with convenience and flexibility to ease the stress of a wedding day,” Sutphin says. “We offer indoor and outdoor options that help combat with weather changes [and currently a pandemic]. All of our packages include a variety of linens and centerpieces to transform our ballroom into an individual look for every couples reception.”

Looking for more great options? Explore Park offers several unique options, while Boxtree Lodge/Braeloch/On the Glen at Glenburn Farms has a main lodge, gardens, decks and gazebos, while their landscape overlooking water and mountains will also make for an ideal photo background.

Vinton is also home to numerous award-winning wedding vendors, from florists and rentals to catering and more. They’ll ease all the stress of wedding planning and make sure the day is everything you and your partner could ever dream of!

From outdoor rustic to indoor classic, engaged couples have plenty of award-winning choices to fit every style for their perfect wedding day in Vinton. Plus, it couldn’t be more convenient for your guests, with quick access to downtown Roanoke, the Blue Ridge Parkway and Smith Mountain Lake, making it an ideal weekend to celebrate your day while enjoying sightseeing, shopping and great local dining!

Venues

Boxtree Lodge/Braeloch/On the Glen on Glenburn Farms

2353 Hammond Drive, Vinton

540-890-9152

Vinton War Memorial

814 Washington Avenue, Vinton

540-983-0645

vintonwarmemorial.com

The 1121 Event Center

2127 E Washington Avenue, Vinton

540-890-8804

vintonmooselodge1121.com

The Woodland Place

935 Niagara Road, Vinton

540-982-9759

thewoodlandplace.com

Explore Park

Milepost 115, Blue Ridge

Parkway, Roanoke

540-777-6326

explorepark.org

More Love in Vinton

Rentals

Grand Rental Station

1000 Vineyard Rd, Vinton

540-343-1000

Florists

Creative Occasions

111 East Lee Avenue, Vinton

540-345-8385

creativeoccasionsinc.com

Flowers by Eddie

523 Vinton Mill Court, Roanoke

540-427-1643

flowersbyeddie.com

Catering

Chef Claytor’s Dream on a Plate

400 Washington Ave, Vinton

540-795-9165

A number of Vinton restaurants offer catering for your event. Please see the dining list here for additional catering options.