25th Annual SML Golf Tournament Crowns Champions

× Expand Courtesy Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce Participants in the 25th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Invitational await the results of raffle and door prize drawings following play on June 11 at Copper Cove Golf Club.

The foursome representing American National Bank took home top honors in the 25th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Invitational Golf Tournament, which took place June 11 at Copper Cove Golf Club.

The team of Todd Hammock, David Mankin, Scott Simmons and Isaac Simmons shot 20-under 52 to beat out 23 other teams in the 18-hole Captain’s Choice event. Bradley McCall, Johnny McCall, Chas Mitchell and Ronnie Mitchell of McCall Insurance Agency, Inc. finished second.

In addition, prizes were awarded to Tom Fitzmaurice (longest drive, men), Andie Gibson (longest drive, women), Hammock (closest to the pin, No. 16) and Bob Winters (closest to the pin, No. 4).

“The fact that this tournament has been played for 25 years is testament to the importance players, sponsors and volunteers place on supporting the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce and its mission to promote business and tourism in the region,” said Cheryl Ward, interim executive director. “We are extremely grateful to everyone who participated and made the event such a success.”

The tournament’s signature sponsor was Gilbert Law, PC. Eagle sponsors were Southern Landscape Group and Brandon Oaks. Birdie sponsors were Eastlake Community Church and Farm Credit of the Virginias. Savvy Promos, Four Seasons Pest Control and Crystal Knuttgen - The Connor Group sponsored the beverage carts.

Hole sponsors included: Keepin' Up With JBohn, Westlake Automotive, AMS, LLC, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Smith Mountain Lake, Deb Beran Properties, Inspecx, Garage Experts of Roanoke Valley, Virginia Furniture Market, McCall Insurance, Reg Anderson - Long & Foster, Mariners Landing, Capps Home Building Center, Four Seasons Pest Control, Carilion Clinic, Rockydale Quarries Corporation, Assured Comfort Beds, Friendship Retirement, SML Hearing, American National Bank, Savvy Promos, Cornerstone Land Surveying, Inc., Laker Media, Primary Residential Mortgage, AEP, Virginia & West Virginia Vacation Rentals, Destination Bedford, Futurity First, Davis Heating & Air, Atlantic Bay Mortgage - Tom Lusk, Charlene Jones - ReMax Lakefront, Edward Jones - Zach Wimmer, The Floor Source, Phil Hager Insurance Agency, Lester Building Supply, Woodland Hills, Soundz Hearing and Dana Montgomery - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Smith Mountain Lake.