Salem Fair Returns for 2021

The fair is set to run from June 30 through July 11.

Salem has cause for celebration. After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the annual Salem Fair is set to return later this month.

The fair will be held at the Salem Civic Center from June 30 through July 11. This will mark the 33rd Salem Fair.

Organizers are expecting turnout to be as high as years past, if not higher. Carey Harveycutter, the fair manager, believes people want to get outside and attend events such as fairs now more than ever after the extremely restrictive health guidelines everyone lived through over the past year. If he had to guess, he’s anticipating between 250,000 to 350,000 people will show up this year.

“I think we’re going to have the biggest crowd we’ve ever had, unless there is bad weather,” Harveycutter says. He has been part of the fair since the very first one in 1988. “People want to get out. They want to have fun. They want to interact with other people.”

Fair officials are expecting between 250,000 and 350,000 attendees this year.

For Wendy Delano, director of civic facilities for the City of Salem, the idea of bringing back the wildly popular event after the past year of isolation is almost unreal. The fact that it is a yearly tradition for so many families is a sign to her of just how important the fair truly is.

“There’s really nothing more rewarding than seeing people have a good time and enjoying people’s company,” she says.

Those in attendance should expect more than 40 rides, including a tilt-a-whirl, tea cups, scooters and many more.

As for food, there will be over 30 food vendors in attendance. Offerings will range from alligator bites to turkey legs and everything in between.

Free musical entertainment will take place most nights from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Performers include Virginian Hollow on June 30, Glen Shelton on July 1, Crobar Cane on July 2, Adam Rutledge on July 3, Cimmaron on July 4, Stephanie Owens on July 5 and 6, Kings on July 7, Vegas McGraw on July 8, Crawford & Power on July 9, Cimmaron on July 10 and Phat Boys Band on July 11.

Funnel cakes and much more will be available at the fair.

Additionally, nine shows will take place throughout the roughly two-week-long event. New shows include the Merry Heart Funtime Show, Rockin’ a Ranch Petting Zoo, Aquatic Acrobatic Show and Kidz Science Safari. Shows that are back by popular demand include the Incredible Hypnotist: Richard Barker, Danny Grant Cowboy Circus, Woody’s Barnyard Racers, Dairy Farm on Wheels and Hilby: The German Juggling Boy.

Aside from the fair, commercial exhibits will be set up inside the Salem Civic Center on both weekdays and weekends.

On July 4, there will be a special fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. The fair will also be offering the best deal of the event on July 4. Wristbands will be available for purchase between 12-2 p.m. that day for just $12 if a COVID-19 vaccination card is presented.

Fair hours are 4-11 p.m. on weekdays and 12-11p.m. on weekends.

More information about the fair, including carnival ride promotions, can be found at salemfair.com.

Aila Boyd is an educator and journalist who resides in Roanoke. She holds an MFA in Writing from Lindenwood University.