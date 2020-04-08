A Food Lifeline at SML

The Landing is sending out meals to the most vulnerable among the lake community.

× Expand Courtesy of Tiffany Silva and The Landing restaurant

By today (April 8), Tiffany and Bruno Silva’s remarkable The Landing Love Project had expanded to 71 families and 316 individuals in just 17 days from its genesis.

The Silvas own the popular Smith Mountain Lake restaurant The Landing and in the past half-month they have fed poor children and the elderly with meal deliveries Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, mostly in the vehicles of many volunteers. Contributions from those living at the lake have helped defray costs.

They have received leads for meal recipients from the school districts around the lake and from other organizations who know elderly people needing help. Tiffany Silva insists that those asking for help will get it. “If you say you’re hungry—especially if you have kids at home—we’ll feed you,” she says. On March 20, the effort began with 30 families and 140 meals.

Bruno Silva, the restaurant’s head chef and co-owner, is in charge of cooking, working with two other chefs.

It has been a labor of love, says Tiffany Silva. “It has given us purpose,” she says. “It is probably the best thing we’ve ever done. All our staff [11 total] is on board and we’re working lots of hours.”

Donations have kept the program running after the initial outlay, Tiffany Silva says. “Our community is wonderful. [Initially] we went to our freezers and started cooking. We got deals [on food] from distributors and my sister [Stacy Noland] has been baking desserts.”

Those wishing to participate with The Landing Love Project can visit thelandingloveproject.com. Tiffany Silva says, “If someone you know has an immediate need, please send us an email at eat@thelandingsml.com and we will try to help.”

About the Writer:

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). His blog, fromtheeditr.com, is widely read and he has authored seven books, including the novel CLOG! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).