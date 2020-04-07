Home Self-Care from Local Shopkeepers

From rich hand creams to satin robes, local shopkeepers share their picks for self-care at home.

Stuck inside and climbing the walls? You may be hankering for a dose of retail therapy … and you’re in luck. A number of local retailers remain open for orders online, by phone or by appointment.

If supporting local businesses and doing a little therapeutic shopping sounds like fun, we’ve got your number. We asked a small sampling of Star City shop owners – all offering curbside pickup, delivery or shipping – about their favorite store items for cozy self-care at home. Here are their top picks from their shelves:

A little bit of (scented) candlelight. If they’re going to be cooped up at home, Whitney Eversole and Catherine Justice, co-owners of Punch Boutique in South Roanoke, want long-burning candles with cheerful, sophisticated scents, like the ones they stock from Nest Fragrances.

Courtesy Punch Boutique Punch Boutique’s top pick for staying cozy at home: candles and calming scents from Nest Fragrances.

An ultra-luxurious robe. While the rest of us are schlepping around in freebie tees and college sweats, Laura Duckworth, co-owner of The Gift Niche in downtown Roanoke, wants loungewear that feels glamorous and a little artsy – literally. The satin Galleria robes in her store are printed with vivid brushwork from Monet and van Gogh. “This robe keeps my spirits high and makes me feel good about myself,” she says.

Something kind for soap-scoured skin. All too often, anxiety = acne, and vigorous hand-washing means dry knuckles and palms. Maybe that’s why Ashley Shaffner, owner of Urban Gypsy in Grandin Village, chooses Cottage Greenhouse hand creams and face masks from her shop. “[They’re] nourishing, with natural ingredients, plus they smell great!” she says.

× Expand Courtesy Urban Gypsy For pampering soap-scoured skin, Ashley Shaffner at Urban Gypsy recommends lotions and masks by The Cottage Greenhouse.

A cozy blanket, plus PJs that make you smile. Katy Newberry opts for a bright kantha quilt from GypsyPalooza Too and long sleep shirts printed with sassy sayings, available at Artsy June Mercantile. “Must-have items for quarantine,” says the shop owner. “Cotton, colorful and happy!”

All things spring … Even if you’re stuck inside, it’s nice to be reminded that nature is greening up out there. Maybe that’s why Jenny Prickitt and Katelynn Lewis of New To Me Consignment Boutique in Grandin are surrounding themselves with fresh seasonal touches. “Right now in the store, we have lots of bunnies and spring décor,” says Jenny. “These always make me happy to look at and are fitting for Easter, too.”

Courtesy New To Me Jenny Prickitt and Katelynn Lewis of New To Me Consignment are staying upbeat with springtime bunnies and décor, on display in the shop windows.

Something that gives back. Sometimes, the best self-care is the kind that does good for others. For her top pampering pick, Diane Speaks, owner of downtown boutique She’s International, chooses star jewelry that benefits young people in the community. A portion of the sale of each piece from this special collection goes to Roanoke Valley United Way’s RYSE programs (Rehousing Youth for Success in Education).

A little nostalgia … Maybe Jason Hoffheins of Wasena’s RetroGetgo has the ultimate gift for all of us: a time-machine to take us back to a different era … if only for a moment. His favorite self-care picks are all about nostalgia – think a 1980s sweatshirt featuring Animal from The Muppets, and a vintage dress with staying power, both available online at the store’s Etsy shop. “The dress I got from the granddaughters of the woman who made it,” says Hoffheins. “She made this dress for her daughter’s piano recital in 1943. I was struck first by how well it was made, and that something made by an amateur over 70 years ago could still look brand-new. This was made during the midst of World War II… It’s a good reminder that even when the world looks dark, life goes on, and you can still bring some beauty to it.”

