A Hot Time at Smith Mountain Lake

Calling all Chili Heads! It will soon be time to taste and vote on a favorite bowl of red at Smith Mountain Lake's popular Chili Festival, the region's seventeenth, on Saturday, November 2, at Bridgewater Plaza. The competitive cook-off, featuring the chilis of around 20 different teams, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with tasting from noon to 2 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m.

"The SheDoos (a popular lake club) have won three trophies. We had a great time with our VooDoo Chili, dressed as gypsies," says DeeDee Bondurant, Smith Mountain Lake resident and SheDoo member.

The festival attracts from 2,000 to 3,000 people each year. “We're hoping for beautiful fall weather and big crowds this year,” says a Chamber spokesperson. “It's a very popular event.”

The event, which in the past has showcased chilis featuring exotic ingredients like alligator and Asian additions, with teams in costume and decorated booths, is accepting applications for competitors and vendors until Oct. 25.

Do you have what it takes to be the chili champion of Smith Mountain Lake? Call the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce for details at 540-721-1203. The entry fee for teams is $25. A minimum of 10 gallons of chili must be prepared on site for tasting, with preparation beginning at 8 a.m.

Stroll the decks of the plaza while enjoying live music, shopping and perusing the wares of a variety of vendors. Come by car or boat. Parking for land vehicles is available at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, one mile south from the plaza down Rt. 122 (Booker T. Washington Highway), with a free shuttle to the festival. Entry for the chili fest is $7 per person at the event gate. Children six and under are free.

Enjoy chili tastings and cast a vote for “People's Choice,” and Showmanship. Also awarded will be a “Best Chili” trophy. The event is sponsored by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, Sound Off Productions and Mango's restaurant.

For a complete list of rules and applications, go to visitsmithmountainlake.com.

About the Writer:

Rebecca Jackson is a veteran newspaper person/journalist based in Bedford County, VA. A native of California and an M.A. graduate of Arizona State University, she has a passion for pets (animals), good food/cooking, music, wine, horticulture, photography and travel.