Festive Holiday Party Dips

During the busy holiday season, these dips solve the “What can I bring?” dilemma. Easy to make, they are always a party favorite.

Chesapeake Bay Crab Dip

Serve this dip with The Fine Cheese Company Lemon and Sea Salt crackers (available at Fresh Market) or your favorite table water cracker.

4 ounces softened cream cheese

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon sour cream

1 stalk celery, finely chopped

2 tablespoons + 2 teaspoons Clark and Hopkins Chesapeake Bay Pepper Sauce* (+ 2 teaspoons C&H pepper sauce to place in the center of the dip for service – if you like extra hot dip)

¼ teaspoon white pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt

8 ounces jumbo crabmeat (remove any bits of shell)

Finely chopped green onions and Spanish paprika for garnish

Place softened cream cheese in a mixing bowl. Add mayonnaise, lemon juice and sour cream. Stir to combine all ingredients. Add celery, pepper sauce, white pepper and salt. Stir to combine. Add crabmeat and stir carefully to keep from shredding the crabmeat. When all of the ingredients have been combined, transfer the dip into a serving dish and garnish with green onions and Spanish paprika. Chill in refrigerator until service.

*Clark and Hopkins pepper sauces are available at Ladles and Linens.

Neiman Marcus Cheese Spread

Also known as “Million Dollar Dip”

8 ounces finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2.1 ounces (15 slices) pre-cooked bacon, crisped in microwave and crumbled

2 ounces pine nuts toasted

1 cup good quality mayonnaise (I like Duke's mayonnaise for this recipe)

1/2 cup sour cream

6 green onions chopped

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Place cheddar cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream in a mixing bowl and stir to combine.

Add bacon (reserve 2 tablespoons crumbled bacon to sprinkle on top), pine nuts, green onions and salt and pepper. Stir until all ingredients are well mixed together. Chill until service. Sprinkle reserved crumbled bacon on top of the dip just before service. Serve with table water crackers, flatbread and/or kettle cooked potato chips.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.