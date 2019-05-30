A Recipe for "Fire Meat"

× Expand Rebecca Jackson

Bulgogi (“Fire Meat”) is a classic Korean dish of thinly sliced, marinated beef, a staple of households in that country. As meatballs and spaghetti are to Italian Americans or beef rouladen and spaetzle are to German transplants, Bulgogi is a popular and easy meal deeply embedded in Korean culture.

The dish's origins reach back at least 2,000 years, becoming more common from the 1920s onward as beef became commercialized and more widespread. And, as Koreans immigrated to the U.S., they brought bulgogi with them. A food writer noted that next to kimchi (available in the Roanoke Natural Foods Co-op, other groceries, and with patience, easily homemade) Bulgogi is the “best known Korean food product to grace American shores.”

It's delicious. I have some marinating for this evening's meal. Serve with rice and lettuce leaves, to wrap and eat like a burrito. You can fire up the grill and cook bulgogi outdoors in your bare feet, or like me, on a non-stick stove top grill pan indispensable for summertime cooking.

Bulgogi

1 pound sirloin, very thinly sliced

1 bunch of green onions, cut into one-inch pieces

3 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced

4 Tablespoons soy sauce

4 Tablespoons pineapple juice

1 Tablespoon sesame seeds

1 Tablespoon sesame oil

½ teaspoon pepper

1 Teaspoon vegetable oil (for cooking)

In a plastic bag, mix everything except the oil. Refrigerate and marinate for one to four hours. Oil the grill pan or grill and heat over medium heat.

Saute beef until cooked through, discarding remaining marinade. Enjoy with rice and choice of grilled veggies. Don't forget the chopsticks!

About the Writer:

Rebecca Jackson is a veteran newspaper person/journalist based in Bedford County, VA. A native of California and an M.A. graduate of Arizona State University, she has a passion for pets (animals), good food/cooking, music, wine, horticulture, photography and travel.