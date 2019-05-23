× Expand Becky Ellis

Memorial Day weekend promises lots of fun in the sun. What better time to relax with a cool cocktail?

One of my favorite cocktails is a Lemon Drop Martini. The citrus twist of the lemon with the sweet sugared rim on the cocktail glass is the perfect combination for my taste buds. I recently discovered a martini that adds and extra layer of fun and flavor to the lemon drop martini. An Açaí-Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini!

Van Gogh Açaí-Blueberry Vodka is a combination of açaí berry and blueberry with hint of raspberry and almond flavors. Açaí is a South American palm tree that produces small edible blackish-purple berries. It makes a light lavender martini that is so pretty in the glass.

Very Berry Lemon Drop Martini

For each cocktail:

Rim a martini glass with fine sugar - rub the rim of the glass with a lemon slice and then roll the rim in fine sugar (fine sugar or caster sugar is available at Fresh Market) and place glass in freezer to chill for service.

6 blueberries

2 ounces Açaí-Blueberry Vodka

1 ounce Limoncello

½ ounce Triple Sec

½ ounce Lemon Juice

Fresh blueberries and lemon slice for garnish

Muddle blueberries in a cocktail shaker. Place vodka, limoncello, triple sec and lemon juice in the cocktail shaker with muddled blueberries. Fill shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Remove the sugar rimmed martini glass from freezer and strain martini into the glass. Garnish with blueberries on a cocktail stick and a lemon slice.

Açaí-Blueberry Vodka is also very popular ingredient in Mojitos. Here’s a recipe from the Van Gogh Açaí-Blueberry website:

Açaí-Blueberry Mojito

2 ounces Açaí-Blueberry Vodka

1/2 oz. simple syrup

1 oz. lime juice

10 mint leaves

10 blueberries

Top with club soda

Muddle mint, berries and simple syrup in a shaker. Add ice, vodka and lime juice. Shake well and strain into ice-filled highball glass. Top with club soda. Garnish with mint sprig.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.