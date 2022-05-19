Academy Summer Camps at VCT Announced

× Expand Courtesy Virginia Children's Theatre VCT Summer Camp

Virginia Children’s Theatre is pleased to announce that Academy Summer Camps will return in full capacity for 2022. Every year VCT offers Summer Camps for students in Pre-K through 12th grade. Summer Camp offerings will run from June 13 through August 5, 2022 and be held at the theatre’s Academy within Greene Memorial United Methodist Church (402 2nd Street SW).

VCT Theatre Academy seeks to show young people a world where imagination and creative expression thrive: The theatre! VCT classes and camps are perfect for serious, aspiring performers AND for students who just want to have fun. VCT Theatre Academy classes and camps offer high-quality music, theatre and dance instruction by industry professionals. All Summer Camps are week-long, Monday through Friday day camps. At the conclusion of each camp, participants will have the opportunity to perform in a showcase.

“This summer is full of fun camps that are filled with a lot of musical elements, especially in our camps themed around Encanto, Moana, and some of the most popular contemporary Broadway titles,” says VCT Director of Education Brynn Scozzari. “Of course, if students are more of an actor, we also have plenty of opportunities to play in the world of Shakespeare (featuring an age-appropriate script for Twelfth Night) and even to infinity and beyond with our script based on the new Disney movie, Lightyear! And as always, we will be offering our beloved Cirque du VCT camp and Kaleidoscope - our camp for friends with special needs and abilities. It's going to be a summer that is adventurous and fun!”

For more information, patrons may contact VCT at 540.400.7795. Registration for Summer Camp is available online at VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org.

2022 ACADEMY SUMMER CAMP LINEUP

Moana Jr.

SUMMER STOCK PRODUCTION

June 13 - 17

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

3rd - 8th Grade

Contemporary Musical Revue! – “Crazy Rollin’”

June 20 - 24

8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

8th - 12th Grade

Shake Up Shakespeare!

June 20 - 24

1:30 - 5 p.m.

8th - 12th Grade

Full Day Camp Option: Contemporary Musical Revue and Shake Up Shakespeare

June 20 - 24

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

8th - 12th Grade

Elementary Ensemble – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

June 27 – July 18:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.3rd – 5th Grade

Elementary Ensemble Acting – “Lightyear”

June 27 – July 11:30 – 5 p.m.3rd – 5th Grade

Full Day Camp Option: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Lightyear”

June 27 – July 18:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.3rd – 5th Grade

Creative Drama – “We Still Don’t Talk About Bruno”

July 11-15Half Day Options: 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. OR 1:30 – 5 p.m.Full Day Option: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.1st – 2nd Grade

Imagination Time – “Pawsome Party”

July 18-229 a.m. – 12 p.m.Pre-K – Kindergarten

"Kaleidoscope!"

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

July 25-29

All Ages!

Kaleidoscope Camp provides an innovative arts experience for students with special needs using movement, song, and imagination to enable every camper to shine on stage!

"Cirque du VCT!"

August 1-5

Half Day Option: 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. for 3rd grade and belowFull Day Option: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

K - 12th Grade

ABOUT VIRGINIA CHILDREN’S THEATRE

Virginia Children’s Theatre (VCT) is an independently owned and operated 501(c)3 organization located in Roanoke, Virginia. VCT is the only professional theatre in the commonwealth of Virginia solely dedicated to youth, schools and their families. VCT produces a variety of high caliber professional Broadway-style musicals, concerts, and issue driven plays each season. These productions are produced in the Roanoke Valley and toured throughout the commonwealth of Virginia. The VCT Theatre Academy provides year-round high-quality music, theatre and dance education for students Pre-K through 12th grade through in-school residencies, in-house classes & camps and outreach across the commonwealth. VCT has a mission to inspire, empower and transform the community through the magic of live theatre!