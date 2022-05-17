Daryl Hall Coming to Elmwood Park

Berglund Center is excited to announce a special addition to Roanoke’s Vinyl Vault concert series at Elmwood Park! Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall, with special guest Todd Rundgren! Coming to Roanoke August 5! Berglund Center and Parks & Recreation present Bud Light’s Vinyl Vault Concert Series at Elmwood Park, sponsored by Bud Light and iHeartRadio stations 104.9 Steve FM and WROV, and WSLS.

Courtesy Berglund Center Daryl Hall will perform at Elmwood Park thanks to the Berglund Center on August 5, 2022.

Daryl Hall is a modern-day renaissance man, an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the best-selling duo of all time, the star of his very own award-winning web series-turned-TV staple, Live from Daryl’s House, as well as a successful venue owner with “Daryl’s House,” a restored live music space in Pawling, N.Y. In support of the release of BeforeAfter (Legacy Recordings), the first-ever solo retrospective by Daryl Hall, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has announced yet another seven date expansion of his first solo tour in a decade. The tour launched April 1st, simultaneously as his first-ever solo retrospective, BeforeAfter, a two-disc set released by Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. Compiled and sequenced by Hall, BeforeAfter features thirty tracks spanning all five of his solo albums, from the 1980’s Robert Fripp-produced Sacred Songs through 2011’s Laughing Down Crying, which was co-produced with longtime Hall compatriot T-Bone Wolk, who sadly passed before the album was released.

Additionally, the collection features six never-released performances from the path-breaking web and television series Live From Daryl’s House, including a recording of the Eurythmics classic “Here Comes The Rain Again,” performed with that song’s co-writer and longtime Hall friend and collaborator, Dave Stewart, a harmonious version of the Ruby and The Romantics chart-topper “Our Day Will Come”, and “Can We Still be Friends” with friend and tour-mate Todd Rundgren. Hall launched the series in 2007 with the then-novel idea of “playing with my friends and putting it up on the internet.”

Taken as a whole, ​​BeforeAfter draws unexpected and satisfying connections between the esoteric and accessible sides of Daryl Hall’s creativity.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 20, 2022 and will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

Event: August 5, 2022 | Elmwood Park

Show Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: $49 In Advance, $54 Day Of, $708 VIP Table

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating 50 years of bringing the world’s best music to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.