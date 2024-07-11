All-New SHREK THE MUSICAL Coming to Roanoke as Part of North American Tour

Tony Award® winners Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire revisit score and bookahead of anticipated tour that includes a stop at the Berglund Center!

Fifth Estate Entertainment and Round Room Live are thrilled to announce that an all-new version of SHREK THE MUSICAL will depart Duloc to embark on a cross-country national tour that includes a stop in Roanoke, Virginia on September 19, 2024. Audiences can expect a SHREK that feels both familiar and refreshingly new, inviting everyone to “fall in love all ogre again.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 12, 2024 at 10am. Tickets can be purchased at BroadwayInRoanoke.com, by visiting the Berglund Center Box Office (710 Williamson Road, Roanoke VA 24016) or by calling 540-853-5374 or 540- 853- 2510 (Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm).

Kimberly Akimbo Tony Award-winning duo Jeanine Tesori (music) and David Lindsay-Abaire (book) revisit their first collaboration to deliver a more intimate and engaging experience – a joyful, colorful SHREK that leans into the humanity in all of us that celebrates our differences. . With all-new original direction and choreography by Danny Mefford (Choreographer, Dear Evan Hansen), this reimagined production of SHREK THE MUSICAL brings the show back to its roots - giving it a new kind of love emphasizing the importance of loving ourselves and one another.

David Lindsay-Abaire says “It’s been such a gift to get to revisit the show after all these years and rethink some of the choices and reimagine the piece as a whole. This all-new production is leaner and more focused. It’s joyful and funny and feels beautifully hand-crafted in a way that really brings out the things we first fell in love with – the heart and wonder and humor of the story.”

Jeanine Tesori adds, “We wanted to make a show that families could come to, to laugh and be moved. Something that would create a memory, because everybody has felt like an ogre now and then.”

Based on the hit DreamWorks animated film, SHREK THE MUSICAL is a hilarious fairy tale adventure with a cast of vibrant characters and a ‘shrek-tacular’ score that’s perfect for the young and the young-at-heart! Our unlikely hero finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and the feisty Princess Fiona who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand...and his name is Shrek. It’s not easy being green, but this irreverently fun musical proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre!

The tour cast features Nicholas Hambruch (Shrek), Cecily Dionne Davis (Fiona), Naphtali Yaakov Curry (Donkey), Timmy Lewis (Lord Farquaad), Jamir Brown (Pinocchio), Tori Kocher (Dragon), Kelly Prendergast (Gingy/US Fiona), Hope Schafer (Mama Ogre/Wicked Witch/Blue Bird), Riley Johnston (Pig/Knight/2nd Shrek US), Katherine Paladichuk (Teen Fiona/Peter Pan), Sage Jepson (Wolf/Shrek US), Cynthia Ana Rivera (Mama Bear/ Dragon US), Carson Zoch (Pig/Pinocchio Cover), Demetrio Alomar (Papa Ogre/Papa Bear), Ally Choe (Young Fiona/Ugly Duckling/Gingy US), Leon Ray (Pig), Casey Lamont (Female Swing), and John Cardenas (Male Swing). Harrison Roth is music director.

SHREK THE MUSICAL features scenic design by Steven Kemp, sound design by Ben Selke, Puppet Design by Camille LaBarre, and Props by Cam Upton, orchestrations by John Clancy, tour music supervision by Chris Fenwick, and casting by Wojcik Casting Team. The executive producer for the tour is Dani Davis.

The original SHREK THE MUSICAL opened on Broadway on December 14, 2008, running for 441 performances and 37 previews. The musical received eight Tony Award nominations, winning one.

Additional information about the show is available at www.shrekthemusicaltour.com. Follow the tour on Instagram (@shrekthemusicaltour), Threads (@shrekthemusicaltour), TikTok (@shrekthemusicaltour), and YouTube (@ShrekTheMusicalNATour).

ABOUT FIFTH ESTATE ENTERTAINMENT:

Founded in 2016, Fifth Estate Entertainment is a New York based theatrical production and general management company specializing in developing and producing live entertainment for the stage as well as managing tours, New York City productions, and special events. Recent productions include the 10th Anniversary tour of Rock of Ages, Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live, and In Residence on Broadway.

ABOUT ROUND ROOM LIVE:

Round Room Live is the leading producer and promoter of exhibitions and family show entertainment, specializing in transforming both new and iconic intellectual property into engaging and thrilling live events. Round Room creates unique live experiences tailored to the distinct character of each property and produces the highest quality productions for audiences around the world. Their current roster of touring theatrical shows includes: Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, Blippi The Musical (2023 Olivier Award nomination for Best Family production), Sesame Street Live!, Peppa Pig Live, Nitro Circus 20th Anniversary Tour, and Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage. Round Room’s Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division is currently touring: Formula 1: The Exhibition, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Mandela: The Official Exhibition, and Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free.

ABOUT NEDERLANDER NATIONAL MARKETS:

Nederlander National Markets, a Nederlander Presentation based in Chicago, is one of the largest presenters of Broadway series and engagements across North America. Currently, they oversee subscription seasons in more than 20 cities throughout the country. Nederlander continues the tradition of operating historic theatres, producing, and presenting the best in theatrical and concert events, and innovating new ways to engage future generations of theatergoers.