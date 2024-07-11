Virginia Western Introduces Certified Medical Administrative Assistant Training at the EnVision Center

For many, this training will be low to no cost, leading to an in-demand career in healthcare.

× Expand RRHA Virginia Western Community College is offering a six-week Certified Medical Administrative Assistant (CMAA) training program at the Roanoke EnVision Center, 2607 Salem Turnpike N.W. Photo courtesy of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

Virginia Western Community College is pleased to announce a new opportunity for aspiring healthcare professionals in Roanoke with the launch of its Certified Medical Administrative Assistant (CMAA) training program at the EnVision Center in Northwest Roanoke. The six-week course, starting on September 9, 2024, will equip participants with the essential skills and certification necessary to pursue careers in medical office administration.

“The EnVision Center and the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority are proud to partner with Virginia Western Community College to bring invaluable educational opportunities to the residents we serve,” said Lynelle Lewis with the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority. “The upcoming CMAA class is a testament to our commitment to empowering our community through accessible, high-quality education. This course will equip residents with essential skills and credentials, opening doors to meaningful employment and career advancement, and ultimately enhancing the quality of life for our community members."

The course will be conducted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., offering a comprehensive curriculum designed to prepare students for the Medical Administrative Assistant Certification through the National Healthcareer Association. Successful completion of the certification exam opens doors to employment opportunities at local hospitals and private practices, with an annual median salary of $35,403, according to Lightcast economic data for this area.

“We are excited to bring back this valuable training program to the community after more than five years," said Brittany Boltinghouse, workforce solutions coordinator for healthcare programs at Virginia Western Community College. "By preparing individuals for successful careers in front office healthcare administration, we aim to meet the workforce needs of our region while empowering our community members to achieve their professional goals. With only 12 spots available, we encourage interested individuals, especially residents of the Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority, to secure their place early.”

Enrollment is now open, and high demand is anticipated. Financial assistance options are available to make the training accessible to qualified Virginia residents, ensuring minimal out-of-pocket expenses for many residents. Registration will remain open until August 26, 2024, or until all spots are filled. Prospective students are encouraged to contact Lisa Russell at (540) 857-7306 for more information or visit the EnVision Center at 2607 Salem Turnpike in Northwest Roanoke.

ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

