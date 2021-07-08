Ana Morales Joins The Roanoker as Art Director

Ana Morales has been recently named as the new art director for The Roanoker Magazine. Morales has worked the last seven years as the marketing coordinator for the Taubman Museum of Art.

Courtesy of Kyra Schmidt Local artist and graphic designer Ana Morales

A Roanoke native, Morales holds an MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and a BFA from James Madison University, where she studied studio art and art education.

“We are excited to welcome Ana to the Leisure family,” says Kurt Rheinheimer, editor-in-chief of The Roanoker. “Her talents, experience, initiative and skills are already having positive impacts for us, and her congenial, collaborative approach makes her a perfect fit for our team.”

“Roanoke has always been my home, so I'm grateful and excited to join the LM360 team and help showcase all that this beautiful city and its people have to offer!” Morales says.

Morales also showcases her artistic talents regularly, showing in select exhibitions at the VALLT Gallery in Roanoke, along with the virtual Myabetic Diabetes Art Show in Santa Monica, CA. She has also presented her works at the Carilion Clinic Patient Art Show, the Annual League of Roanoke Artists Showcase and The Influence of Women show at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. Her work is largely influenced by her personal life as a Type 1 diabetic, and she’s interested in processes that mimic her daily life experiences with diabetes. Her work also explores “the broader idea of illness versus wellness and the day-to-day fluctuations of mental health.”

Want to learn more about our new art director? Check out Roanoke According to…Ana Morales, published on our blog in February 2021.

The Roanoker is the longest continuously published city magazine in Virginia and the premier city magazine for the Roanoke Valley. Created in 1974, our award-winning bi-monthly magazine is read by more than 68,000 Roanoke Valley residents and covers topics of interest to the region’s metropolitan lifestyles, ranging from art, entertainment and fine dining to economic, social and political issues, and much more. The Roanoker and its contributors have been honored by bodies such as the Virginia Press Women, National Federation of Press Women, Advertising Federation of the Roanoke Valley, International Regional Magazine Association and the Small Magazine Publishers Group, among others.