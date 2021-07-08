× Expand Courtesy of The French Farmhouse The French Farmhouse opens in downtown Roanoke this summer.

For those of us who love home décor, we have a pleasant surprise waiting right around the corner. The French Farmhouse will be opening in downtown Roanoke this summer. The store is expected to open in August 2021, and for now we can enjoy shopping on their website here. Decorative pillows and throws made of natural materials and textured fabrics, beautiful stoneware plates and platters, and seagrass baskets. Let your imagination run wild and let the decorating begin!

Owner Ashley Lawson grew up in Franklin County and she was excited to find the perfect location for her shop: 9 Church Avenue, SE, right next to the historic downtown Roanoke fire station. A visit to the French Farmhouse will be a unique shopping experience focusing on the importance of home and creating spaces.

Lawson explains the inspiration for The French Farmhouse: “Our name directly reflects our style; we are inspired by the rustic yet elegant villas of the French countryside and the clean and down-to-earth feel of American farmhouse style. Truly the best of both worlds, French Farmhouse style beautifully melds elegance with practicality.”

As you approach The French Farmhouse you will see a larger than life mural of French doors painted by local artist Jon Murrill. The doors will have actual door knockers on them, making this “interactive art.”

But wait, there’s more! Upstairs above the retail store there is an event space “Rendezvous.” The space will offer seating for 48 people. It will follow along with the French Farmhouse theme – farmhouse tables, exposed brick and original hardwood floors and tin tile ceiling. The natural light from the large windows will be perfect for photographers looking for studio space. Lawson plans to hold “Virginia-made” Saturdays at least once a month when vendors can display and sell their Virginia-made products.

Lawson’s vision for her store is to make it “approachable by offering mid-range pricing that is friendly to everyone.” She describes the style of her merchandise as “Joanna Gaines Magnolia Market” style with modern farmhouse décor, lighting and furniture. For a sneak peek at the French Farmhouse Market follow on Instagram @thefrenchfarmhousemarket.

About the Author:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @cocktails_w_bubblybee.