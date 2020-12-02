Appalachian Revival Holiday Pop-Up Features Handmade Goods

Score one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting regional artisans with Appalachian Revival.

× 1 of 3 Expand Courtesy of Appalachian Revival Storied Goods offers flavored sugar cubes to jazz cocktails and coffee. × 2 of 3 Expand Courtesy of Appalachian Revival Lineage’s all-natural, soy candles are crafted by hand in Harrisonburg, Virginia. × 3 of 3 Expand Courtesy of Appalachian Revival Lindera Farms’ vinegars are made in in Delaplane, with local ingredients including ramps, paw paws and blackberries. Prev Next

For many, getting into the holiday spirit means shopping locally for gifts and supporting small businesses. As more businesses face the threat of closure in the wake of the pandemic economy, shopping local is more critical than ever. And while holiday craft markets and shopping hours and rituals look a little different this year, Appalachian Revival embodies this spirit with an online store that’s equal parts craft fair and limited edition holiday pop-up.

From candles to cocktail mixers, Appalachian Revival’s assortment of artisan crafts and small batch foods features more than 30 regional makers, prompting founder Mark Lynn Ferguson to bill it as an Appalachian Etsy store. The concept reflects the brick-and-mortar version that Ferguson launched inside Crafteria, a maker’s market he founded with his partner, Alex Dykes, at 16 West Church Ave in downtown Roanoke last year.

“Making things by hand is just part of who we are,” Ferguson says, pointing out that Appalachia was largely isolated from the rest of the nation until the middle of the twentieth century. “We perfected soap making and toy making because it was the only way we were going to have those things.”

Many of the goods featured in the online shop are made by Virginia-based artisans, including homegrown talent Martha Bourlakas of Storied Goods, whose flavored sugar cubes jazz up all manner of cocktails and coffee. The rose petal sugar cubes make a particularly festive drink when added to Champagne or sparkling water.

Look for one-of-a-kind condiments such as Lindera Farms’ vinegars, made in in Delaplane, Virginia with local ingredients including ramps, paw paws and blackberries. Whisk them into dressings or marinades, shake them into cocktails or use them to finish dishes. (Chef Sean Brock, a self-professed vinegar snob, is a fan too.)

For cozy vibes, pick up one of Lineage’s all-natural, soy candles crafted by hand in Harrisonburg, Virginia, which include creative scents such as grapefruit and fig, bourbon ginger and Appalachian woodsmoke.

Other notable regional gifts include Allegheny Treenware’s wooden spoons, handcrafted in Thornton, West Virginia; Cold Gold’s funky, geometric jewelry created in Knoxville, Tennessee; and Gifted Hands’ all-natural soaps made in Greenville, South Carolina.

Shop Appalachian Revival online through December 20 or visit Crafteria to shop a selection in person.

About the Writer:

Layla’s food obsession started early; growing up in cities like Paris, Aberdeen and Jakarta, Layla counts escargots, Haggis and beef rendang among her first memorable meals. She’s always looking for the next exciting bite—and relishes uncovering the story behind it. Her work has appeared on Saveur, Food Network and Refinery29 and in The Chicago Tribune, Drinks International and Our State. Follow her on Instagram @theglassofrose or on Twitter @glassofrose.