Buchanan Restaurant Adds Colorful Mural

Those who haven’t been through Buchanan in Botetourt County recently will be surprised to find a colorful mural popping out at them from the side of The Witt Stop Restaurant the next time they drive down Main Street.

“I wanted people to stop and take note of the mural even if they have never been to my restaurant. The primary goal was for it to be an eye-catcher,” Spring Witt, the owner, says. “But more importantly, I wanted to put all of the good things about the town into one work of art. It has hunting, Twin River Outfitters, kayakers, and hikers. Hopefully, it captures everything that the town has to offer.”

She explains that the mural, which was completed in the middle of November, was a group effort, with members of the community suggesting additions throughout the planning process.

“People would come in and offer suggestions and question why something hadn’t already been included,” she says. “It quickly became a bigger deal than I originally thought.”

Throughout the process, the artist, Lisa Floyd, remained flexible and did her best to accommodate new additions.

When Witt purchased the restaurant in 2018, the building had a standard brick facade. Shortly thereafter, she whitewashed it, which ultimately provided Floyd with a blank canvas.

“Lisa did a lot of research as she mapped it out,” Witt says. “She tried to keep it from being too busy, but also made it unique enough that it stood out. She struck a perfect balance between the two.”

In order to be able to have the mural painted, Witt had to obtain approval from the Buchanan Town Council. From start to finish, the process took roughly six months.

“I hope people enjoy the mural. I hope they’ll show up and take their selfies,” Witt adds.

The Buchanan-based eatery is owned and operated by Witt, who also owns The Anchorage House, a renovated historical venue, and C&S Witt Creations, both of which are also located in Buchanan.

Witt explains she recently purchased another building in Buchanan, which will eventually house a hemp business that she is starting with her son. “We will probably put a mural on the side of that building as well,” she says. “As time goes on and people begin to realize the benefit that having a mural can have, maybe other downtown businesses will consider doing the same.”

Witt, who is originally from Vero Beach, Fla., moved to Buchanan in 2016 with her husband, who is a Buchanan native. She says she sees similarities between her hometown and Buchanan.

“Vero Beach was a small town when I was growing up, but now it is one of the number one destinations in Florida,” she explains. “When I first saw Buchanan, I couldn’t help but think about how much potential it has because of the natural features around it."

About the Author:

Aila Boyd is an educator and journalist who resides in Roanoke. She holds an MFA in Writing from Lindenwood University.