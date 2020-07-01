Avoiding Brain Fog with Too Much Screen Time

× Expand Close up using mobile phone Close up using mobile phone

I’m sure I’m not the only person out there who saw a spike in my phone screen time during the COVID-19 quarantine.

After reading about brain fog and the correlation it has with screen time during the pandemic, I wondered about my screen time numbers.

During a 24-day period I unlocked my phone on average 42 times a day, with the highest at 75 times in one day, and a screen time average of three hours per day, with the highest at five hours in one day.

Brain fog is the general sense of fuzziness in our minds in times of stress, causing problems focusing and with impulse control.

According to the Penn Medicine blog, “In many cases, when emotions become overblown, parts of the brain in charge of executive function tend not to communicate as well with the emotional parts of the brain—the limbic system is overriding the executive functioning circuit.”

One reaction to the combination of brain fog and quarantine is the ability to turn to our phones and other screen devices more often during the day.

Where before quarantine we had limited amounts of downtime during which to peruse our phones, now that time has more than doubled with working from home and schooling from home.

With this as our new normal, we no longer need to worry about our boss or co-workers seeing us on our phones when we should be working, or when we don’t have much work to do.

The same goes for our television watching habits. For many, the best part about working from home is the ability to watch a tv show or movie in the background while we work, increasing our amount of screen time for the day.

We essentially use our phones and other devices as we would on a weekend all week long, but for the sake of our health and mental well-being, getting the screen habit in check could decrease our stress.

If you notice your screen time getting out of control here are a few steps you can take:

Allow yourself to be bored and get back in touch with yourself. The U.S. News & World Report said, “When we’re bored, we’re forced to use our imaginations. We have to settle back into our bodies.” Give yourself the time and space to be a little bored.

Know that not all screen time is created equal. Using your phone or computer to video call a friend or family member is not the same as using it to distract yourself or engage in numbing behaviors.

Take a one-hour break from screens. The first 30 minutes will be hard but challenge yourself to push through to the end. You won’t regret this time away.

Take a walk, go for a run, or engage in any other activity outdoors. Getting some fresh air into your lungs will help clear your mind and decrease any stress you might feel.

Reading a book is an excellent way to engage your mind in some good ole fashioned imagination. Set a timer and read for 15 minutes. If you feel like reading past the set time, keep going!

About the Writer:

Jennifer F. Riales is a Roanoke-based freelance writer and blogger. She and her husband, both originating from Memphis, TN, enjoy visiting local coffeehouses, going on walks with their dog and cuddling with their two cats.