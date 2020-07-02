Salem’s First Female Mayor Turk: ‘There’s Always Room for Improvement’

× Expand Courtesy of City of Salem Salem Mayor Renee Turk

Salem City Council Wednesday, on the recommendation of former Mayor Randy Foley, selected Renée Turk, 52, as its first female mayor. Turk is not only the first woman to serve in the city’s top position; she is also a rookie, having been elected to council in May. Jim Wallace was named Vice Mayor.

Upon her selection, Turk says, “It was a bit of a surprise. There are five excellent council members and any one of us could be in this position easily because everyone is so geared toward the same goal. And that is to serve the citizens of Salem to the best of our ability.”

Turk, who describes herself as “fiscally conservative,” has lived in Salem with her family for 22 years. In running for council, she put forth these goals:

Improving Salem’s infrastructure “because of new developments and years of deterioration);

Holding government accountable for promises made and money spent;

Drawing more businesses to Salem and working to retain those in Salem;

Being sensitive to the needs of the city’s neighborhoods;

Listening to the voices of Salem’s citizens and implementing “a citizen comment period” at council meetings;

Supporting regionalism.

Turk is a Roanoke College graduate in economics, business and education, was an auto sales company general sales manager and worked for Wheeler Broadcasting. Her husband David taught history and government at Salem High School for three decades and coached volleyball and lacrosse for 22 years each. Her brother-in-law Frank was Salem’s Finance Director for over 40 years and her brother Ray, is a former Roanoke City Councilman.

× Expand Courtesy of City of Salem Mayor Renee Turk with her family.

All three of their children are products of Salem City Schools. Michael, 33, is a Senior Manager of Capital Markets and Analytics for Capital One and part owner of Olde Salem Brewing. Daniel, 31, is a realtor here in Salem for Re-Max and Rachel, 29, is a Doctor and Counseling Clinical Psychologist in the Athletic Department at the University of Richmond.

Turk has been quoted as saying, “I thrive on finding ways to cut expenses. I want to hear what our citizens are saying and believe that I can learn something from people around me every single day. I have no personal agenda. I am not running [for city council] to replace anyone. I will work hard to do my homework and evaluate decisions that need to be made.

“Though I am a team player, I do not believe we should do something just because that’s the way we have always done it. Improvement comes as a result of change, and there is always room for improvement.”

Salem, all 16 acres, was granted a town charter in 1806 by the General Assembly. It was chartered as a city in 1968 in a move that surprised the entire Roanoke Valley.

About the Writer:

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). His blog, fromtheeditr.com, is widely read and he has authored seven books, including the novel CLOG! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).