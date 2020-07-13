Free COVID-19 Testing Set in Roanoke Valley

The Roanoke area had its first free COVID-19 tests in late June and now there are a number of them scheduled through July, beginning tomorrow at the Salem Civic Center.

The tests are sponsored by the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts, which are part of the the Virginia Department of Health. Appointments are not necessary for the tests.

There are a number of commercial testing sites within a 25-mile radius of Roanoke, according to the VDH. They can be found here. Your family physician can advise you in this.

According to the VDH, the tests are simple: “Viral testing uses swabs or a nasal wash to collect samples taken from the back of the nose (and sometimes from the mouth as well) which are tested for the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19. Antibody tests check your blood for antibodies, which may show if you had a previous infection. An antibody test may not be able to show if you have a current infection, because it can take 1-3 weeks after infection to make antibodies.”

The following sites will be open for the evening testing:

July 14, 4-7:30 p.m.: Salem Civic Center back parking lot, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem. (540) 387-5530

July 21, 5-7 p.m.: Botetourt County Health Department, 21 Academy St., Fincastle. (540) 473-8240

July 23, 5-7 p.m.: Green Ridge Recreation Center, 7415 Wood Haven Road. (540) 473-8240

July 28, 5-7 p.m.: Roanoke City Health Department, 1502 Williamson Road NE, second floor. (540) 283-5050

July 29, 5-7 p.m.: Craig County Health Center, 226 Market St., New Castle.(540) 864-6390

