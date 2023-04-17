Barks ‘n Rec, Benefiting Saint Francis Service Dogs, Starts Today!

× Expand Saint Francis Service Dogs Saint Francis Partner, Lucy, and her service dog, Beck, enjoy kayaking

Roanoke, VA – April 17, 2023, - Barks ‘n Rec, the Spring Fundraiser for Saint Francis Service Dogs, officially kicks off today!

During this week, April 17-23, Barks ‘n Rec gives everyone an opportunity to do their favorite activities with their pets by their side, all for a good cause. All money raised from this event will support Saint Francis’s mission to help people with disabilities achieve their goals and have greater independence through partnership with exceptional service and facility dogs.

Saint Francis Service Dogs has a goal of raising $60,000 through this event! As of today, they are 87% to reaching that goal!

Participants can still register to participate online at www.saintfrancisdogs.org/barks-n-rec and pledge to do any activity they like (kayaking, cartwheeling, swimming, juggling, reading, etc.) during Barks ‘n Rec Week. By sharing their involvement through social media (#barksnrec2023) and with the help of their community, individual participants can increase their impact and support Saint Francis’s critical mission.

The $25.00 registration earns not only a fun-filled week, but the chance to win one of the special event prizes from local artists and businesses. Participants can win prizes for anything from youngest participant to most unique activity. Participants can also take part in this year’s Photo Contest by posting photos of their activities on social media using the hashtag, #barksnrec2023. People can also support the event by making a direct donation to Barks ‘n Rec 2023 online at www.saintfrancisdogs.org.

Executive Director, Cabell Youell, says, “This really is just a week to get out and do what you love. It can be anything from reading a book or walking with your dog in your neighborhood. The possibilities are endless. We are just so grateful to everyone who is taking part and supporting Saint Francis. Thank you to the donors for their generosity and all of our sponsors for their support. With your help, we can profoundly change the lives of the people we serve.”

The event’s title sponsors for 2023 are Draper Woody and Jo Lynn Draper. Saint Francis board member Jo Lynn says, “We are passionate about the mission of Saint Francis Service Dogs and are thrilled to be the title sponsor of Barks ‘n Rec this year. As longtime supporters of Saint Francis, my son, Draper, and I have seen the undeniable impacts a service dog has on the life of the person they serve. Barks ‘n Rec is a way for anyone to be a part of making those partnerships possible.”

Visit www.saintfrancisdogs.org to learn more and join in on the fun!

About Saint Francis Service Dogs

Saint Francis Service Dogs is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to assist children and adults with disabilities to become more independent and self-sufficient through partnership with a professionally trained service dog.

Since our inception in 1996, we have placed 168 service and facility dogs to assist people with a wide range of disabilities, including autism, cerebral palsy, joint and/or muscular diseases, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, paralysis, Parkinson’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and many other conditions.

Our service dogs are trained in over 40 different skills, and can assist a person with physical task-work such as turning lights on and off, retrieving fallen items, carrying items, and alerting to the need for help when necessary.

In addition to the tangible support that service dogs provide, the animal-human bond generates a strong emotional attachment between human and dog. Through this bond, the person often develops a positive focus and a stimulus to be active. The result is increased motivation, higher self-esteem, and a greater sense of belonging, as well as more social interaction and a higher quality of life. A service dog can act as a bridge to the world around their partner, steering the focus to the person and away from the disability.

Thanks to the generous support of individuals, corporations, and foundations, we absorb the cost of training and do not charge our partners for their dogs. Because of this support, we are able to engage, empower, and transform the lives of people with disabilities. One dog. One person. One family. One community at a time.