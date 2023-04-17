Friendship Promotes Erin Layell To Administrator of Friendship Assisted Living

ROANOKE, Va. (April 6, 2023) – Friendship, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, has announced the promotion of Erin Layell to administrator of Friendship Assisted Living, located on Hershberger Road. She replaces Susan O’Malley, who retired in March.

As administrator, Erin is overseeing Friendship Assisted Living's overall resident care for more than 90 residents. Her responsibilities include continuously optimizing services to enhance residents’ lives, supporting the facility’s outreach strategy, as well as managing all staffing and operations. The assisted living residence is the first building that was constructed on the Friendship campus in 1966.

"Ever since Erin began her professional journey at Friendship, she has impressed fellow team members by her care and concern for residents. I have no doubt that with Erin at the helm of Friendship Assisted Living, this facility will continue to provide the very best care for our residents," said President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Hoff.

Most recently, Layell has served as Director of Friendship Home and Community Based Services, responsible for developing and running the organization’s Adult Medical Day Care and Home Care, affordable options for family members who need assistance but are not ready for residential care. While in this role, she tripled the number of participants at Adult Day and maximized efficiencies for her clients and employees in the highly competitive home care business. Previously, she was part of the Friendship Health & Rehab Center interdisciplinary team, serving as the Activities Director. Then, in 2015, she transitioned into the same role as Friendship opened a new nursing center at Friendship Health & Rehab Center South. She has also served as an assistant administrator and director of memory care in the past, bringing to this role a combined 18 years of experience in senior living.

“I’ve been at Friendship for ten years because Friendship is here to do the right thing every day. There are so many opportunities for growth and advancement, and the culture and support you get here is wonderful,” said Layell. “I’m excited to make a difference every day in residents’ lives and to provide the best care possible for them. I couldn’t be happier to be a part of the the team at Friendship Assisted Living.”

A graduate of Wake Forest University, Layell joined the Friendship team in October 2013. She and her husband, daughter, and son reside in Roanoke.

In 2022, Friendship was named one of the best employers by Roanoker Magazine's best of survey.

