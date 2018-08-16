Bedford's Finest Fare will celebrate local cuisine and live music.

Sonya Forte of Studio 43 Pottery sells her handmade items at Bedford's Finest Fare. Melanie Srsic, owner of Town Kitchen & Provisions, serving at Bedford's Finest Fare.

The Bower Center for the Arts will have its fifth annual Bedford's Finest Fare street festival on Sept. 9 from 3-8 p.m., at the center, 305 N. Bridge St. in Bedford.

The event will feature live music showcasing the talents of Halfway to Lima, Good Buddy, Apple Butter Soul and local guests.

Food and beverage vendors will include Apocalypse Ale, Beale's Brewery, Peaks of Otter Winery, Clam Digger's restaurant, Town Kitchen and Provisions, Fisher's Resturant, Azul, Peaks of Otter Restaurent, Delicia's Ice and the Smith Mountain Lake International Cooking School.

Over 20 artisans and crafters will offer artwork, jewery and other handmade goods. There will be kids' activities, including face painting, and fun for the entire family.

“Bedford's Finest Fare is a wonderful street festival celebrating the cultural narrative of our vibrant region in food, music and the arts,” said Kim Soerensen, director of the Bower Center for the Arts. “We have such talented artisans right here in our area, and our festival provides the opportunity to discover them. No matter if their art is culinary, food, beer, wine, or splendid, hand crafted art or dynamic music, what can be more fun than a vibrant, engaging community event like this, while supporting a fundraiser for the Bower Center for the Arts? Come and join us in celebrating and supporting local culture.”

Tickets are $20 (including a $10 value for food and beverages), kids 12 and under free. Limited VIP tickets are available for $40, including $20 value for food and beverages and a special shaded area for seating. The event is sponsored by the Bedfor Welcome Center, Wendy Witt Real Estate, Beale's, Acute Design and Bower Center for the Arts.

About the Writer:

Rebecca Jackson is a veteran newspaper person/journalist based in Bedford County, VA. A native of California and an M.A. graduate of Arizona State University, she has a passion for pets (animals), good food/cooking, music, wine, horticulture, photography and travel.