LG Imaging Wins Top Award—Again

LewisGale Imaging Center celebrates its fourth APEX award.

× 1 of 2 Expand LewisGale LG Imaging staff shows off its prestigious award. × 2 of 2 Expand LewisGale LewisGale Imaging Center on Brambleton Avenue Prev Next

The LewisGale Imaging Center continues to impress a key analytics organization, again being presented the Attributes for Patient Excellence Quality Award for patient satisfaction. That is LG's fourth straight APEX award. It is the only imaging center in Virginia to win the award this year.

LewisGale Imaging Center is part of the LewisGaleRegional Health System and its services include digital mammography, MRI, CT and bone density scans. It is part of the large (3,000 employees) HCA system.

The Imaging Center is a full-service diagnostic imaging facility, and part of the LewisGale Regional Health System, offering a range of services including digital mammography, MRI, CT and bone density scans. The APEX Award recognizes healthcare organizations with “the highest levels of patient satisfaction and overall care over a 12-month period. Two other imaging centers nationally were also cited.

Says Mike Stoots, the director of diagnostic imaging for LG, “This award is particularly impactful knowing that scoring comes solely from each facility’s patients. Our patients recognize LewisGale employees’ hard work, dedication and focus to provide the highest levels of quality patient care every day.”

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). His blog, fromtheeditr.com, is widely read and he has authored seven books, including the novel CLOG! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).