Belcher to Write Book Accompanying MiB Movie

Roanoke-based science fiction writer R.S. (Rod) Belcher has had a secret for some months now. But no more.

Here is his announcement of a new project:

“I have had the pleasure of working with the amazing folks at Titan Books to write the novelization for the new 'Men in Black' movie: 'MiB International.' There will also be a bonus original MiB short story included in the novelization, as well, that is also written by me.

“The book is based on the film's script and releases June 18th, around the same time the movie hits theaters.” Belcher says the cover for the book is still in production.

He says, “This is a new world for me as a writer, and I hope I get a shot at more work like this in the years to come, as well as continuing with all my own original projects and series.”

Belcher is the author of King of the Road, The Six-Gun Tarot, Shotgun Arcana, Nightwise, Brotherhood of the Wheel and the Golgotha Series.

