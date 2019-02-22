Lace Up Those Boots, the Trails are Calling

× Expand Christina Nifong Tinker Cliffs/Andy Layne trail hike

It’s mid-winter and although hints of spring are surfacing (hello daffodil shoots; we hear you peepers), there’s enough wind, chill, damp and bluster to keep our hiking boots hidden in the closet.

Which is a shame. Because even on days when the sun never breaks through the gray and the temperature doesn’t climb above freezing, there are mountains to trek and trails to discover.

It’s not just that hikes are good for the soul any time of year. Winter hikes have their own special allure. With few leaves to obstruct views, these barren months offer wide-open vistas. Plus, keep your eyes peeled for woodpeckers, herons and other feathered friends. There’s the perk of breathing in fresh air when it’s harder to do so in our day-to-day. And, maybe best of all, there are virtually no pesky insects to manage.

If you’re lucky, your hike may be graced by one of winter’s most persuasive arguments: ice and snow and the chance to step inside a frozen fairytale world.

× Expand Christina Nifong Tinker Cliffs/Andy Layne trail hike

Ready to slip on your wool socks and waterproof gloves? Here are a few winter favorites, worth enjoying again, especially if you’ve never trod their paths in this season.

Cascade Falls outside of Blacksburg. This popular hike gets all the love this time of year. Understandably. All along the four-mile loop are trickles that can turn to sparkling. And the main attraction — a 69-foot waterfall — can be stunning in frozen form. The trails are well-marked and not steep. The downside? It can be crowded, even in winter.

Bottom Creek Gorge Preserve in Montgomery County. Though home to one of the tallest waterfalls in Virginia, it’s the paths along the creek that steal the show. Inside the gorge, there are a series of stair-step rapids known as “The Kettles” that create whorls of frost, branches encased in ice and frozen leaf sculptures sure to make you ooh and ahh. All together, the preserve offers five miles of hikes on varying, connecting loops. Because it’s a nature preserve, no dogs are allowed.

× Expand Christina Nifong Tinker Cliffs/Andy Layne trail hike

Roaring Run in Eagle Rock. Again, it’s the icicles, the frozen froth, the sheets of glass-like ice that can make this out-and-back trail so striking this time of year. You’ll start at a 19th century iron ore furnace and follow Roaring Run stream for just more than half-a-mile before ending at the waterfall. Creek crossings and foot bridges make you feel like you and the water are one. This hike is suitable for beginners and young children.

Tinker Cliffs/Andy Layne Trail in Catawba. At nearly eight miles, this trek is on the long side, but oh-so-fun in the chill. Expect huddling cows at the start, switchbacks that take you higher and higher, a steep climb to a spring-fed rock wall that might be draped in an icicle garland. At the top, you’ll find 360-degree views where you can see in the distance the iconic McAfee Knob and straight into the next county over. Start early to make sure you’re off the trail by day’s end.

Dragon’s Tooth in Catawba. Another highlight of the Appalachian Trail, Dragon’s Tooth is an almost-six mile, strenuous out-and-back. It ends in a scramble up a rock face and a playground of peaks so bizarre, you truly feel like you are climbing inside a magical creature’s mouth! The winter draw here is the view — and the chance to work as hard as it takes to get to this top in the absence of humidity.

× Expand Christina Nifong Tinker Cliffs/Andy Layne trail hike

Mill Mountain Park trails in Roanoke. If you have an hour, you can hike Mill Mountain. If you have more hours, you can hike more of Mill Mountain. With 12 miles of trails located minutes from many doorsteps, hiking Mill Mountain is a must. Take the Star Trail to the Mill Mountain Star overlook (where, at this time of year, you can easily spy your favorite downtown landmarks and grin for the Star Cam) or make an eight-mile loop that winds around the mountain. Expect woodpecker calls, perhaps a soaring hawk. Even a dusting of snow transforms the familiar into a magical outing.

About the Writer:

Christina Nifong is a freelance writer with a decades-long career of profiling fascinating people, places and ideas. She’s also a committed locavore, an urban gardener and mother to three kids, five chickens and the sweetest kitty on the planet. Sign up for her monthly newsletter, Eat Healthy/Eat Local at christinanifong.com.