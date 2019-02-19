Roanoke College Professor Among State’s Best

× Expand Dan Smith Valerie Banschbach

For the fifth time in recent years, a Roanoke College professor has been selected for the Outstanding Faculty Award from Virginia’s State Council of Higher Education. Dr. Valerie Banschbach is an environmental studies professor and chairwoman of the environmental studies department who joins Roanoke College winners from 2004, 2005, 2011 and 2013.

The Faculty Award, which includes teachers at both public and private state, two- and four-year institutions, is the Commonwealth’s highest honor for faculty. There were 86 nominees for the 2019 award and Banschbach was one of 19 recipients, including one from a community college and 12 from senior colleges and universities.

Also represented among the institutions from this region were Virginia Tech (2), VMI, Washington & Lee and Radford. The winners will be recognized in Richmond March 7.

The award is for excellence in scholarship, teaching, mentoring, research and public service. “Virginia is such an amazing state for higher education, so to win an award that cuts across all the faculty in the state is a real honor,” says Banschbach, who has been teaching at Roanoke College since 2014.

The recognition notes that Banschbach “incorporates intercultural and service learning into her courses to help students gain empathy and motivation to care for the environment and people.”

Dr. Richard Smith, vice president for Academic Affairs & Student Affairs and dean of Roanoke College, called Banschbach a “great example of the ideal liberal arts college faculty member: a strong teacher, and an active and accomplished scholar who contributes significantly to the life of the College.”

In June 2018, Banschbach was voted president-elect of the Association for Environmental Studies and Sciences, based in Washington, D.C. She will become the association’s president in 2020.

About the Writer:

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). His blog, fromtheeditr.com, is widely read and he has authored seven books, including the novel CLOG! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).