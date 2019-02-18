Salt Foot Sanctuary – Mineral Soaks and Massage

× Expand Becky Ellis Time to treat yourself!

Salt Foot Sanctuary, the new spa inside the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center, is a blissful haven of essential oils, rejuvenating minerals, enchanting aromas and relaxing massage. Located on the main level of Hotel Roanoke, this is truly an experience not to be missed.

Salt Foot Sanctuary beckons.

The name “Salt” plays homage to the rich history of the salts and minerals of our “Big Lick.” As you walk into the lovely spa you will be greeted with slippers and a choice of foot soaks:

The Tudor Revival Soak: eases stress and anxiety and promotes restful sleep with lavender and lemon grass.

The Tingler Soak: (I chose this soak.) Rejuvenates your spirit with peppermint and tea tree oils in this invigorating soak.

The Land of Milk and Honey Soak: Oatmeal and honey make this soak a natural moisturizer while honey adds anti-inflammatory benefits.

Don’t Worry Be Hoppy Soak: Barley and hops essential oils infuse this soak with anti-inflammatory and detoxifying goodness.

The aromas of the soaks entice you back to the softly lit quiet soaking areas. Sink into a big comfy chair and enjoy sips of the lemon ginger tea, licorice root and peppermint, or green tea with mint. Your feet will be lowered into a beautiful copper foot bath that was custom-made by Caldwell Mountain Cooper in Fincastle.

The carts that hold the copper bowls were made by Black Dog Salvage. My therapist’s name is Jewel and she lived up to her name. I chose to have a head and neck massage while I enjoyed my foot soak. I often have trouble truly relaxing during a massage, but as Jewel rubbed my shoulders and temples, I felt truly in the moment, totally relaxed.

After 45 minutes of soaking, Jewel patted my feet with a soft towel and sprinkled them with foot powder. The powder was luxurious and made my feet feel as soft as a baby’s bottom. Powders that match the foot soak scents are available to purchase to take home.

While I was enjoying my foot soak, there was a couple who live in the area that were enjoying the weekend at Hotel Roanoke who had popped in for a soak. It made me think that we have indulgences that we can enjoy as a couple without going out of town. The foot soak and massage experience makes a special gift, too. You can easily order gift certificates and make appointments on their website: sparoanokeva.com

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.