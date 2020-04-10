Berglund's Play at Home Concert Series

Berglund Center launches Play at Home Concert Series featuring local and regional artists performing from home.

Live entertainment has ceased at performance venues around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Berglund Center isn’t letting this stop from bringing live music to you in the comfort of your home. This evening we will launch the Play at Home Concert Series, a weekly Wednesday and Friday night line-up of virtual concerts featuring local and regional artists, people who love to perform and want to share their music with fans. This is sure to be a very intimate experience for artists and viewers.

"We hope everyone who loves a great concert and live music will join our watch parties and live streaming of the concert series, Play at Home," stated Robyn Schon, Berglund Center General Manager. "We look forward to the day when we are finally able to open our doors again and invite everyone to come and share more live experiences with us."

Each artist who performs will “takeover” Berglund Center’s Facebook and Instagram accounts and go live with their respective concerts. The kick-off concert will feature The Low Low Chariot with lead singer JD Sutphin Friday night (April 10) at 7pm. Concerts are free to viewers, so tune in and support local talent.

If you or someone you know would like to perform in the Play at Home Concert Series, please DM on Berglund Center’s Facebook with your name and either a song file, video, and/or link to Apple music, Spotify, or any other platform your music is on. There will be multiple live concerts, so please submit your info!

For more information about the Play at Home Concert Series, and to see the list of confirmed concerts, visit here.

About Berglund Center:

