Beverage Breakdown: Beale's Brewery

Get ready for another round of "Beverage Breakdown," the web series that's taking your taste buds on a wild ride through the world of drinks and delights. Join our host, the charismatic entrepreneur and RND Coffee shop owner, Quincy Randolph, as he embarks on a flavorful journey like no other.

In this exciting second episode, Quincy heads to the heart of Bedford, Virginia, to the iconic Beale's Brewery, joined by Ryan, lead "beertender," and the ever-savvy GM, Haley Meade. Together, they're here to break down the magic of beer and barbecue, Southern style!

Prepare to be amazed as Quincy and his fantastic guests share their passion for crafting remarkable brews and mouthwatering barbecue. From the hops and malts that go into every pint to the sauces and techniques that make Beale's barbecue unforgettable, you'll get the inside scoop on it all.

This episode is a celebration of local flavors, culture and the artistry that goes into making a perfect pairing of beer and barbecue. Don't miss this second serving of "Beverage Breakdown" as we toast to the spirit of Bedford, Virginia, and raise a glass to the culinary creativity that defines our Southern heritage. Hit that subscribe button, ring the notification bell, and be ready to embark on a mouthwatering adventure that promises to make your taste buds dance.

Join us for a deliciously satisfying time in the world of beer and barbecue. It's "Beverage Breakdown," and we're ready to savor every sip and bite with you!

Special thanks to:

Quincy Randolph, host

Steffon Randolph, production

Ryan Steffen, Beertender — Beale's Brewery

Haley Meade, General Manager — Beale's Brewery

Chad — Beale's Brewery

An RND Media Production