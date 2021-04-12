Big Lick Gifts Opens at Valley View Mall

× Expand Becky Ellis Owner Joe Stanley celebrates his store reopening inside Valley View Mall.

It’s been encouraging to see gift shops surviving and even thriving in Roanoke during this pandemic year. Some of them are brand new and some are upcycled. One of our favorites, winning several Roanoker Magazine Platinum Awards for "Best Gift Shop" and "Best Place to Buy Local Arts and Crafts," has been Upcycled Gifts.

Formerly located at Towers Mall, this fun eclectic shop has moved to the upper level of Valley View Mall, with a new name, Big Lick Gifts. (The shop is located between Aeropostale and Lane Bryant.)

One staple you can always count on finding at Big Lick Gifts is the smiling face of the owner, Joe Stanley. You’ll often find him by the 1913 goldtone cash register that sit on the counter. If you want to support local, you can’t do better than this.

Always one to seek out unique Virginia products, Joe has expanded the local selections in his shop. The ever popular Appalachian Press greeting cards cover almost an entire wall. Each card is designed and printed by the press owner, John Reburn, right here in Roanoke.

× Expand Becky Ellis Big Lick Gifts carries the popular and locally-made Appalachian Press cards.

The new space also allows for an expanded line of local food products. The ever popular line of Clark and Hopkins Artisan Pepper Sauces and AR Hot Southern Honey, both made in Richmond, are offered here. Recipes using these fabulous ingredients are on their websites. Just in time for summer peach season – Grilled Peaches drizzled with Hot Honey and Ricotta; Hot Honey Ham Biscuit Sliders; Hot Honey Caramel Popcorn…oh Honey!

Ready to grill? Add a lot of flavor and a fun kick of heat to your grilled ribs, steaks and burgers with Clark and Hopkins Virginia Pepper Sauce. This sauce is inspired by an 1850’s Virginia BBQ recipe with peaches, peanuts, jalapeños, habaneros and rye whiskey. Love Virginia peanuts? You’ll find Virginia Diner Old Bay, Street Taco (taco, cilantro and lime seasoning) flavors as well as their classic jumbo peanuts.

× Expand Becky Ellis A variety of snacks, spices, sauces and more make for great gifts or additions to your own kitchen.

The next time you are at Valley View, stroll by Big Lick Gifts and say hello to Joe. You’ll leave with some delightfully unique gifts and maybe a treat or two for yourself. The shop is open: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Follow the Big Lick Gifts Facebook page here.

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @cocktails_w_bubblybee.