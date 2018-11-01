BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces Grand Opening of Roanoke Location

BJ’s grand opening event will be on Saturday, November 3, 2018.

× Expand Courtesy BJ's Wholesale Club

Courtesy of BJ’s Wholesale Club latest press release: BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) has expanded the number of its retail locations to include a club in Roanoke, VA, which will host its grand opening celebration on Saturday, November 3, 2018. The new BJ’s club in Roanoke, located at 1419 Hershberger Road, N.W., will mark the 216th location for the company and includes a BJ's Gas® station that opened on October 3, 2018.

BJ’s grand opening celebration in Roanoke, Va. will include a number of live showcase events and exclusive experiences for BJ’s members. The club will save families 25 percent compared to grocery store prices*.

“At BJ’s, we work hard to provide unbeatable value, incredible savings and amazing products to our members. That’s why we’re excited to open our doors, so Roanoke shoppers can experience the perks of a BJ’s membership,” said Carrie Heddings, general manager of BJ's Wholesale Club in Roanoke, Va. “We are grateful for the warm welcome we have already received from the Roanoke community and we look forward to celebrating our grand opening with them.”

Courtesy BJ's Wholesale Club

The Roanoke club will also bring a number of benefits to the community:

BJ’s biggest advantage is value. BJ’s beats supermarket prices on national brands every day, saving families 25 percent on groceries*. Its exclusive brands, Berkley Jensen® and Wellsley Farms®, let families save without sacrificing quality or fun. Members can save money and time by filling up their tanks at BJ’s Gas®. The company’s gas prices are among the lowest around.

BJ’s offers excellent fresh food. BJ’s offers more fresh food variety than other clubs. BJ’s is the only major wholesale club to offer a full-service deli with premium meats and cheese. Members can have fresh meats cut to their specifications. BJ’s butchers will recut and repackage at no additional charge.

BJ’s gives members easier ways to shop. BJ’s Wholesale Club offers members easier ways to shop whenever and however they want with convenient shopping options including BJs.com, the BJ’s app, same day delivery, digital coupons and Shop BJs.com – Pick Up in Club.

Additionally, through BJ's Feeding Communities® Program, the club will donate unsold produce, meat, poultry, seafood, dairy and bakery products on a daily basis to Feeding America Southwest Virginia to reduce food waste and provide wholesome, fresh food to neighbors in need. In addition to in-kind donations, BJ’s Charitable Foundation donated $50,000 to help Feeding America Southwest Virginia provide healthy summer meals for kids across the region.

Courtesy BJ's Wholesale Club

For more information on the Roanoke club opening, offerings and membership offers, you can visit BJs.com/Roanoke or the new BJ's Wholesale Club located at 1419 Hershberger Rd, NW, in the Crossroads Shopping Center.

*25% savings is based on Member pricing on a basket of 100 national brand household staples, on an unpromoted unit-price basis, when compared to four leading grocery chains in our trade areas. Learn more at www.bjs.com/25percentterms.