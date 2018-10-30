Online Extra: Junior League of Roanoke Valley's Goals

When editor Liz Long sat down with Junior League of Roanoke Valley's President Susan Stanley-Zahorchak, they covered so much, we couldn't fit it all in print. While you can meet Susan in Long's column here, we wanted to share a few extras about JLRV and the great things their members are doing for our community and region. Read on to learn more.

× Expand Liz Long Junior League of Roanoke Valley President Susan Stanley-Zahorchak

The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) is "an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers." Run by 100 percent volunteers, there are eight leagues in Virginia; JLRV has 422 members, 116 of them active. Now in its 92nd year in the Valley, the group was instrumental in bringing the Ronald McDonald House to the area and runs the annual community blood drive. President Susan Stanley-Zahorchak is excited about their new member class consisting of 28 prospects.

“We have a real ‘boots on the ground approach,’” Zahorchak says. “JLRV helps promote volunteerism and well as develops the potential for women to be a part of the community. We’re trained volunteers ready to make a difference in our region.”

Several members spent the last year gathering data and working with area nonprofits to determine the top three program areas in our region, including poverty, health care and food and security (related to food deserts in certain neighborhoods and need for fresh produce).

“We want to know these issues so our efforts and grant funds can go towards community needs, such as Feeding America and Southwest Virginia Food Bank,” she explains. “They’re open during working hours, but those in the working poor class can’t afford to leave work to stand line for an hour for a box of food. One solution can be for our members to volunteer so those hours can be extended.”

Issues like that sound simple, but of course have multiple layers to tackle. JLRV addresses poverty with attempts to connect the community to existing resources, as well as educating, advocating and removing barriers. Some may not know about available resources, or how they can get help or qualify for it. There is the challenge of not having any one network or system where people can check; even still, when they realize they do qualify, the resources go so quickly that they’re gone by the time those in need hear about it.

“We’re trying to bridge those gaps to educate and advocate these programs,” Zahorchak says. “All monies raised goes to those missions.”

The JLRV is spearheading a new initiative, the State Public Affairs committee. All the leagues in Virginia band together to advocate for change on a state level, which is the advocacy their nonprofits need.

“We’re well-educated members, involved and passionate in our community, so when the league is behind something, we’re very prepared, which is why the nonprofits have asked us to help,” Zahorchak says. “That committee is crucial for our environment. We’re training our members as well as the public in what we do; lobbying for bills will come later.”

