Roanoke College Exceeds Fundraising Goal

Roanoke College’s fund-raising acumen has been something of a phenomenon since Norman Fintel was the president 1975-1989. Even with that base, the Salem-based liberal arts institution is covering new ground.

Roanoke College has just concluded its five-year Roanoke Rising Campaign, exceeding its goal of $200 million by more than $4 million. Roanoke is 176 years old and this campaign is its largest, raising money from 28,000 donors in all 50 states, D.C., the Virgin Islands and 35 countries outside the United States. Alumni comprise more than 40 percent of the donors and 26 percent of the money was contributed by parents of Roanoke students. The rest came from corporations, foundations and friends of the college.

The campaign has already had a major cosmetic effect on the campus, leading to construction the Cregger Center for athletics (named for athletic hall of famer Morris Cregger). Luther Plaza has been developed as a gathering place at the campus entrance and new residential quarters for students are included with New Hall. The Wortmann Complex has been renovated, as well.

Fintel Library has been remodeled and has become yet another gathering place for students and faculty. Antrim Chapel has also been renovated.

Some of the new money has been used for programs that support experiential learning such as study away, internships, research projects, published work and conference presentations. Additionally, scholarships and program endowments have been created and academic offerings expanded, including new majors in actuarial science, biochemistry, interdisciplinary studies and public health studies. New minors and concentrations are also offered now.

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). His blog, fromtheeditr.com, is widely read and he has authored seven books, including the novel CLOG! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).