Blue Ridge PBS Hosts Free Santa's Winter Wonderland

Blue Ridge PBS will host a free drive through Santa’s Winter Wonderland from December 8-23 (closed Monday-Wednesday) from 6-9 p.m.

× Expand Courtesy of Blue Ridge PBS

Santa’s Winter Wonderland combines Christmas magic with some additional character touches that are unique to PBS. Will Anderson, President and CEO, says, “We are once again able to bring this free drive through holiday lights experience to life with special appearances from ‘The Big Guy,’ Mrs. Clause and our own Pippy Pinewood. On special nights, we also welcome The Roanoke Grinch. It’s not just a Christmas lights display; it’s an experience that will put you in a merry mood for the entire holiday season.”

In addition to the opportunity to see this festive cast of characters, the Wonderland distinguishes itself by allowing kids to interact with Santa and Mrs. Claus, even as a socially distant, drive-through display.

It has taken a community effort to create this magic for the kids. Event sponsors include the Berglund Center, EZ Ramps Mobility Solutions, Leonard Buildings & Truck Accessories, Lionberger Construction, Pete’s RV Center and Build Smart Institute.

These sponsors understand the importance of Christmas magic for children. David Todd, President of EZ Rampz/Mobility Solutions contributed ramps and platforms for the Wonderland displays. He was motivated to contribute partly because he and his family “love PBS, especially the wonderful educational programs they have for children.” He also says that Santa’s Winter Wonderland premiered in 2020 when social opportunities were limited because of COVID. His company “recognized what a difficult year it had been on everyone, especially kids.” They are “excited to be a part of the joy the Wonderland brings to them.”

× Expand Courtesy of Blue Ridge PBS

Another sponsor, Leonard’s Aluminum Utility Buildings LLC, donated six buildings to PBS to use for the Christmas Village displays. Store Manager Bobby Beckwith says the company chose to donate its buildings because they want to do something for a community that has done so much for them. He says, “We have been part of the Roanoke Valley for over 30 years. The residents of Roanoke have been very supportive of our company and we just wanted to be able to show our gratitude by helping to sponsor Santa’s Wonderland.”

If you’re interested in getting involved behind the scenes, PBS is accepting volunteers to set up and direct visitors through the display. You can sign up by clicking “Volunteer” at https://www.blueridgepbs.org/santas-winter-wonderland-2022 or by calling 540-344-0991.

Another way to support this event and PBS is by making a financial contribution on the same page. People who donate $500 or more will receive an exclusive invitation to a Friends & Family night. With this invitation, you can skip waiting in line and enjoy a care package as you make your way through the Wonderland.

You can also support PBS with no additional cost to yourself by linking your Kroger Shopper’s card at https://www.kroger.com/i/community/community-rewards and shopping at https://smile.amazon.com/gp/chpf/homepage?orig=%2F with PBS as your designated charity.

Santa’s Winter Wonderland takes place at Blue Ridge PBS- 1215 McNeil Dr. SW, Roanoke, VA. The grounds are behind Virginia Western Community College.