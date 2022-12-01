Poinsettia Sale at the Community Arboretum

The Virginia Western Horticulture Club will host a poinsettia sale on Dec. 1-2, with proceeds to benefit the Community Arboretum.

× Expand Courtesy of the Community Arboretum at Virginia Western

The purchase of your poinsettias this holiday season can support a community asset. The Virginia Western Horticulture Club is hosting a poinsettia sale December 1 from 3 – 6 PM and December 2 from 10 AM – 1 PM. Proceeds benefit the Community Arboretum.

The Community Arboretum, located on the campus of Virginia Western, is a two-acre oasis brimming with opportunities for relaxation, education and family fun. It is open every day of the year, from sunrise to sunset, with free admission.

Residents who frequent the arboretum describe it as a special place. Pam Robinson, of Roanoke, says that she and her husband purchased their home in Virginia because it’s so close to the arboretum and that they are “very happy” with their decision. Pam, originally from England, says that the arboretum reminds her of the beautiful English gardens of her childhood and youth.

The Robinsons visit the arboretum frequently with their grandchildren. They enjoy quality family time "going through the children's maze and playing hide and seek and tossing a frisbee" on the grounds with them.

The space offers more than just fun and games though. Pam also enjoys taking the kids along the different walkways and explaining how the plants are organized. The labels make it easy to teach different plant species to the kids.

The arboretum is such a relaxing place to be that Pam and her husband even volunteer there, raking leaves, weeding, and trimming bushes. The arboretum has regular volunteer hours Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30 AM-12:00 PM during the growing season.

This community volunteer effort has made a wonderful place even more special. Clark BeCraft, the Horticulture Program Director, loves “the beauty of a flowering plant, the natural architecture of the trees, or fall colors against a blue sky” and being able to see others enjoy these things. He says, “One of the most rewarding parts of my work is seeing visitors walking through the arboretum and admiring the plants in the gardens.”

In addition to providing access to flora, the Arboretum provides family-friendly fun through their Free Movie Saturday series. The next showing is of The Lorax, on the lawn area in front of the gazebo on April 22. People interested in supporting the arboretum can purchase pavers that surround the gazebo.

Other ways individuals and organizations may support the Community Arboretum at Virginia Western is through their annual “Friends of the Community Arboretum Program.” Contributors to the Friends Program receive tiered benefits and all funds from the program support day-to-day operations, projects and community outreach. Giving levels range from $25.00-$500.000. Perks include a complimentary 1-hour landscape consultation from a member of the Arboretum/Horticulture staff for the highest level of giving.

Additional giving may be designated to the Community Arboretum Annual Fund or Community Arboretum Endowment Fund online at www.virginiawestern.edu/arboretum or via mail.

Information on future plant sales and events may be found on the website at www.virginiawestern.edu/arboretum and their Facebook page.