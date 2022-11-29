Grandin Village Transforms for WinterFest

Grandin Village will turn into a winter wonderland for WinterFest, to be held on December 3, 2022.

Grandin Village is transforming into a holiday winter wonderland! Join the Grandin Village Business Association for WinterFest, a street festival featuring live music, food, drinks, activities for kids, and 30 craft + artisan vendors. This free event is happening on Saturday, December 3.

Organizers are available for media interviews the week leading up to the event, as well as the day of. To coordinate an interview, please contact Olivia Byrd, WinterFest committee member and owner of Rockfish Food & Wine.

MEDIA CONTACT: Olivia Byrd // rockfishfood@yahoo.com

WHAT: Grandin Village WinterFest

WHEN: Saturday, December 3 from 3pm to 7pm

WHERE: Roanoke’s Historic Grandin Village. This festival is happening on Grandin Road, which will be closed to traffic between Memorial Ave and Westover Ave.

COST: Free admission

WHAT’S IN STORE?

We will be introducing The WinterFest Boogie Woogie Christmas Band, featuring local musicians Charissa Joy, Brian Thompson, Becki from Becki and the Boom Booms and Hoppie Vaughan, backed by The Boptet and Willis Greenstreet. You can catch this band from 4:30 - 6:30 pm.

Appalachian Piping Academy Band

30+ unique craft + artisan vendors

Sip & stroll: Grandin's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) license will be in effect during WinterFest! Enjoy alcoholic beverages purchased from participating restaurants in the designated outdoor zone, and carry inside participating retail shops.

Food, snacks, hot chocolate and adult beverages from Grandin restaurants and other vendors

For the kids: Selfies with Santa Claus and a Christmas ornament craft for kids to put on the Village Christmas tree

Grandin Village Farmers Market inside the CoLab with seasonal holiday offerings and greenery

Festival will conclude with the lighting of the Grandin Village Christmas Tree

For more information about WinterFest, including a full list of vendors, visit historicgrandinvillage.com

About the Grandin Village Business Association (GVBA): The GVBA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization developed to promote and advance the Grandin Village Business District. The mission of GVBA is to attract economic activity to Grandin Village, while preserving its characteristics as a unique and historical neighborhood shopping district.