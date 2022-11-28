Roanoke Black History Recognized at Kegleys

For the first time, the preservation awards honor African-American contributions to the Roanoke Valley’s history.

× Expand Courtesy of Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation

African-American history was the focus last week as the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation presented its annual awards. There were 12 awards presented this year for restored buildings, programs and individual accomplishments at the Historic Fire Station No. 1. Additionally, the 25-year-old awards have been re-named in honor of longtime foundation leader George Kegley, who died in 2022.

The Foundation promotes the protection and stewardship of historic, cultural, and natural resources in the Roanoke Valley through education and advocacy. “Recognition of people, programs and projects that help to promote good stewardship and preservation of these resources is an important part of achieving the mission of the Foundation,” says Alison Blanton, Awards Committee co-chair.

Blanton notes that this year’s list is one of the most diverse in terms of types of projects with an emphasis on heritage education, including five projects that promote a better understanding of local Black History. This year also introduces the Roberts Heritage Education Award for achievements in preserving the Black History of Roanoke.

× Expand Courtesy of Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation

The 2022 Kegley Preservation Awards are:

Say My Name: The Story of Amanda Jeffers, Roanoke 1864 - Heritage Education

Long-time Roanoke resident Betsy Biesenbach’s work as a journalist and as a real estate examiner sparked her interest in local history, leading to hours scouring the archives of libraries and courthouses for answers to many of Roanoke’s architectural and historical mysteries.

She conceived, researched, and wrote a children’s book Say My Name: The Story of Amanda Jeffers as a local history lesson to present the truth of what it was like to be enslaved here during the Civil War.

Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood Entrance – Historic Restoration

Shirley Bethel of the Melrose/Rugby neighborhood Forum brought the deteriorating condition of the stone entrance pillars to the attention of RVPF for a 2022 Endangered Site. Soon after the Endangered Sites announcement in May, the City responded by repairing the stone entrance pillars. Josh Johnson, with the Department of Neighborhood Services, found a descendant of the original stonemason to complete the work.

Col. William Preston Memorial – Heritage Education

Several groups dedicated a memorial to Col. William Preston, a Botetourt County Revolutionary War hero on June 11, 2022, at Greenfield Education and Training Center. For more than two decades the SAR chapter and Botetourt County worked to raise the funds and complete the memorial which outlines Preston’s life.

The project is a part of a plan to develop a larger historic park to recognize the significance of the area and Greenfield, Preston’s historic plantation and the people who lived and worked there.

Historic Fire Station No. 1 – Adaptive Reuse, Stewardship

David Hill, Dale Wilkinson, Greg Rhodes, and David Spigle of Old School Partners II completed the renovation of the iconic Fire Station No. 1 in Roanoke and celebrated its reopening on October 23, 2022. Built in 1908 in the heart of the City Market area, the Georgian-Revival style landmark with its bell tower stood as testimony to the rapid growth and prosperity of the city. After 100 years in operation, the fire station closed in 2007. (Editor's note: Its recent reopening celebrated the new showroom for Txtur, a local company building sustainable furniture.)

James C. Sears – Adaptive Reuse & Stewardship

As leader of Center in the Square since 1993, Sears was a driving force in the revitalization of downtown. Recently retired, he is recognized for making an undeniable mark on the historic fabric of Roanoke as he saw the potential of combining the rehabilitation of vacant historic buildings with the space needs of the cultural organizations of Center.

In 1999, he spearheaded the $5.5 million renovation of the 1911 Shenandoah Hotel for adaptive reuse as lodging and rehearsal space for Mill Mountain Theater. The historic 1905 N&W Passenger Station was renovated by Center in 2003 for the new $6 million O. Winston Link Museum and the Roanoke Valley visitors’ Center. Sears was instrumental in seeing that the Grand Piano Building was developed privately in 2008 as apartments. In 2013 he oversaw the $30 million remodeling of the Center complex.

Gainsboro History Project – Heritage Education

In 2022, the Roanoke Higher Education Center completed construction of a Central Walkway and Plaza connecting its buildings that honors the legacy of Gainsboro and shares historical events in seven themed categories from 1835 to 1970. In conjunction with development of a new campus Central Walkway and Plaza, the Roanoke Higher Education Center sponsored, funded, and developed an interactive history and walking tour of the African American influence in the historic Gainsboro Neighborhood.

NORVEL: An American Hero – Heritage Education

Ken F. Conklin’s biography centers on one of Botetourt County’s most famous native sons, Norvel Lee, born near Eagle Rock in 1924. During WWII Lee was a member of the Tuskegee Airmen. After the war, he became an Olympic boxer winning the gold medal in 1952 in Helsinki, becoming the first African American Virginian to win Olympic gold. Norvel is also known for taking a stand against segregation.

Liberty Trust – Adaptive Reuse

JS Project, under the leadership of Rupesh Patel, renovated the 1910 First National Bank/Liberty Trust Building in spring 2022 for adaptive reuse as a boutique hotel. The seven-story, Classical Revival-style bank was heralded as the first skyscraper in Roanoke when it opened. Using historic tax credits, the project team included Balzer & Associates, Hill Studio and R.L. Price Construction.

Community Remembrance Project – Lynching Markers: Heritage Education and Advocacy

The Roanoke EJI Community Remembrance Project Coalition joined with city leaders and over100 community members for the dedication of a historic marker to recognize the Sept. 21, 1893, lynching of Thomas Smith by an angry mob on the corner of Franklin Rd. and Mountain Ave. This effort is recognized for advocacy for underrepresented history.

The Virginia Room, Roanoke City Library – Heritage Education

As the primary public repository of historical and genealogical resources, the Virginia Room contains a wealth of the history of the Roanoke Valley and beyond. Researchers will agree that just about anything that you need to know about buildings, events and prominent citizens can be found in this section of the Roanoke City Main Library. Not only has the staff cataloged, filed and kept everything in excellent condition, they are working to digitize the collection to make it more accessible.

Local History Outreach: K-12 and Lifelong Learning: Heritage Education

Heritage education is a top priority for the staff at the Salem Museum. Alex Burke, Assistant Director, and Garrett Channell, Director of Archives and Education, share passion for history with many groups.

The Center for Studying Structures of Race, Roanoke College – Heritage Education

Under the direction of Dr. Jesse Butcher, the Center for Studying Structures of Race launched a self-guided walking tour brochure in October 2022. The “Histories of Enslavement at Roanoke College” walking tour traces the significant role that slavery played in the history of the college.