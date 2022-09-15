Txtur to Open Flagship Retail Gallery at Historical Fire Station One

The 115-year-old landmark Fire Station One will soon reopen as the flagship retail gallery for local furniture maker, Txtur.

× Expand Courtesy of Txtur See and touch the unique furniture at Txtur’s new showroom.

Txtur & Old School Partners announce the grand opening of Fire Station One - a renovated fire station built in 1907 that will now house a furniture showroom, bistro, and boutique hotel.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10am on Friday, September 23rd, 2022. Mayor Sherman Lea and the project managers will speak to commemorate the achievement. The ceremony will be followed by an all-day open house, including musical entertainment, local food trucks, and more. Festivities will conclude at 8pm. Fire Station One is located at 13 Church Ave, SE, Roanoke VA 24011.

The reopening of Fire Station One will be an event that punctuates Roanoke’s past and future. The renovation of Fire Station One was a large undertaking, but many contributed to accomplish it - bringing many elements of the building back to their previous glory, while modernizing its code and amenities. This event marks a new chapter in the career of this national landmark, and a new era in the downtown Roanoke scene.

Fire Station One will house the flagship retail gallery of Txtur, a Roanoke-based furniture manufacturer. Txtur domestically crafts made-to-order, direct-to-consumer furniture while offering a unique take on true sustainability. The 7,000-square-foot showroom will include a designated space to sit with furniture experts and configure custom made-to-order pieces crafted less than two miles away.

The building will also include a Nordic-inspired bistro called Stock that will focus on fresh, regional ingredients and fine wines. The bistro will include a bar, open kitchen, and oasis-like courtyard. Stock is scheduled to open in November. Lastly, the second floor will house Fire Station One Boutique Hotel, a seven-room hotel and ballroom. Each of the seven rooms will have an individual style that is luxuriously rendered in Txtur products. The ballroom was transformed from the antique locker room once occupied by Fire Company One, and will act as an event space and lounge.

Old School Partners is a Roanoke development firm that specializes in redevelopment of cherished historic properties. Development lead Dale Wilkinson - Wilkinson Group. Contact 540-293-0875 or thewilkinsongroupinc.com. Architecture by Hill Studios - David Hill Principal. General Contractor Construction Unlimited - Greg Rhodes Principal.

We hope you join us on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, 10am to 8pm to share in this exciting accomplishment from the City of Roanoke.