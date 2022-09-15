Friendship Acquires Salem Terrace at Harrogate

Salem Terrace at Harrogate is now known as Friendship Salem Terrace.

× Expand Courtesy Friendship Friendship Salem Terrace

Friendship, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, is excited to announce its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care.

Friendship will celebrate the addition of the new Friendship campus with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, October 5 at 10:00 a.m. The acquisition allows Friendship to extend its geographical reach and serve more people in the Roanoke Valley who are seeking peace of mind in their retirement.

Friendship Salem Terrace features:

a three-story assisted living and memory care community, which offers 20 spots for memory care, 16 rooms for intensive assisted living care, and 43 rooms for independent and assisted living care (a total of 79 units with an operating license for 90 residents)

a full-service commercial kitchen, dining room, lounge, library, Internet café, activity rooms, resident laundry areas, game room, theater room, therapy room, beauty salon, and employee lounge and locker room.

“Bringing Salem Terrace under the Friendship umbrella will not only help streamline the high-quality services at Salem Terrace that Friendship has managed since 2012, but will also enable Friendship to use our expertise in retirement living and care to serve more individuals in the greater Roanoke Valley,” said Joe Hoff, President and CEO of Friendship.

The 86,622 square-foot assisted living and memory care facility was developed in 2010 by the late L. S. (Luke) Waldrop and his son, Preston A. Waldrop, MD, who has practiced medicine in the Roanoke Valley since 1991 and founded Virginia Orthopaedic P.C. It is the hard work, dedication, and forward-thinking of these gentlemen that set the foundation for Friendship Salem Terrace.

The ribbon-cutting event will feature a site tour and remarks by Joe Hoff, President and CEO of Friendship; Robert Lawson, Chairman of the Friendship Board of Directors; and Brent Poff, Administrator of Friendship Salem Terrace.

Friendship Salem Terrace is accepting new admissions for Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care. For more information about living at Friendship Salem Terrace, visit friendship.us/salem-terrace. Friendship Salem Terrace is also seeking caring and qualified individuals to join its team. Interested candidates should apply online at friendship.us/careers.

To learn more about Friendship, individuals are encouraged to visit the company’s website, friendship.us, or call 540-265-2100.

About Friendship:

Friendship offers diverse senior living accommodations, award-winning care, innovative services as well as specialized rehab and therapy, to over 900 residents and patients. The community opened its first building in 1966 and has grown to offer the full continuum of healthcare, including an adult day care center, home care services, an on-site pharmacy, salons and full-service restaurant and bar. Visit friendship.us for more information.