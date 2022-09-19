Olympian Meb Keflezighi Joins Community Run in Downtown Roanoke

Fleet Feet Roanoke will host CEP Compression and marathon superstar, Meb Keflezighi, during their weekly run at Big Lick Brewing Company on Sept. 20.

Olympic medalist and Boston Marathon and New York City Marathon winner Meb Keflezighi will join the community for a run through downtown Roanoke on Tuesday.

Courtesy of LeadPoint Digital Olympic medalist and Boston Marathon and New York City Marathon winner Meb Keflezighi

Keflezighi is the only person to have won the NYC marathon, the Boston marathon, and an Olympic medal in the marathon. He will sign copies of his book, “26 Marathons,” and give a short talk beginning at 4 p.m. on Sept. 20 before runners will head out for their weekly run. This event will be hosted by Big Lick Brewing Company.

Fleet Feet Roanoke Presents CEP X Meb Pub Run

When: September 20, 2022

Where: Big Lick Brewing Company

Cost: FREE

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/601458968295025

Keflezighi is visiting Roanoke in partnership with CEP Compression, which is visiting as a location to produce training and promotional materials. Fleet Feet Roanoke continues to be recognized as one of the top run specialty stores in the world, which is why this German company, CEP Compression, chose Roanoke for this project.

“It’s a huge honor for CEP to choose Roanoke as the place for this event,” said Matt Thompson, general manager of Fleet Feet Roanoke. “The combination of Fleet Feet Roanoke’s stellar reputation, deep roots in community, and the beauty of the region led CEP Compression here and the group run is just one example of our amazing running family.”

Keflezighi was born in Eritrea in East Africa and immigrated to the United States in 1987.

One of 10 children, he won the 1600m and 3200m California High School State Championships before winning four NCAA championships while attending UCLA. In 2014, the first race since the tragic 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, Keflezighi won the race at 39 years old, the first American to claim that honor since 1983.

The event is part of a weekly community pub run put on by Fleet Feet Roanoke at Big Lick Brewing Co. There are routes for everyone from runners to walkers.

Keflezighi will be available for a meet and greet with runners and will sign books beginning at 4 p.m. He’ll give a short talk at 5:30 and then head out for the group run at 6 p.m. Copies of his book are free with a CEP Compression purchase at Fleet Feet Roanoke or can be purchased at the event.

CEP will offer $1 off drink coupons for anyone wearing CEP Compression. Runners will also receive $1 off drink coupon for completing the run. Both CEP Compression and Fleet Feet Roanoke will raffle items during the event.

“Come out and help us show our guests a big Roanoke welcome!” Thompson said. “No reservations are needed! We look forward to seeing you all!”