Salem Museum Hosts Gingerbread House Competition

The Salem Museum will once again host the annual gingerbread house competition this holiday season.

The Gingerbread Festival is a popular annual Roanoke Valley holiday tradition!

December 3rd, 10 AM to 2 PM

Beat the crowds! Preview the Gingerbread creations starting November 29

The family-friendly event is sponsored by the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce. The Festival features a Gingerbread House Competition at the Salem Museum, and holiday vendors, marshmallow roast, gingerbread cookie decorating, and entertainment in Longwood Park. Don’t forget visits with Santa! Admission is free.

For more information: https://s-rcchamber.org/gingerbread-festival/

Come to the Salem Museum to see amazing, incredible, and down-right cute Gingerbread creations by bakers of all ages. Or, submit your own!

Gingerbread House Competition Rules

Your creation doesn’t have to be a house.

There are categories for amateur bakers of all ages, plus a category for professional chefs. Prizes will be awarded in every category, as well as a People’s Choice Award.

Each entry must be constructed of edible materials ONLY. Creations that include non-edible construction materials will NOT be eligible for awards.

For a sturdy dough recipe, google "gingerbread structural dough recipe" such as https://www.seriouseats.com/construction-gingerbread-recipe. You can skip the vanilla and spices, and substitute Crisco for the butter to make the project more economical.

Base cannot be larger than 20” x 20”

Entries must be delivered to the Salem Museum on November 22-23 or 25-26 between 10 am and 4 pm. Entries may be picked up after 2pm on December 3, and must be picked up by December 10. The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm. Closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The Salem Museum is not responsible for collapses or other damage to the gingerbread creations.

About the Salem Museum & Historical Society

The Salem Museum & Historical Society is an independent, nonprofit organization preserving and celebrating the history of Salem, Virginia, which was founded in 1802. The Salem Museum is located next to Longwood Park in the historic 1845 Williams-Brown House at 801 East Main Street, Salem, VA 24153. Open Tuesday–Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm. Museum admission is free, but donations are appreciated. The Museum has ample free parking. 540-389-6760. salemmuseum.org