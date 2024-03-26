Blue Ridge PBS Presents Artistic Encounters - Meet the Artist

× Expand Courtesy of Blue Ridge PBS

Blue Ridge PBS announces Rudy Saunders as its featured artist for Artistic Encounters – Meet the Artist. The series highlights artists and invites the community to meet the individuals while seeing their works with an opportunity to acquire pieces during a reception and following exhibit held at Blue Ridge PBS. The art will remain on display for two weeks.

Saunders was a fixture on the Roanoke City Market for years and is known for his signature birdhouses. His talents are not limited to providing whimsical safe havens for our feathered friends but he also carves walking sticks, paints, and plays the African drums. Using his imagination, Saunders finds beauty in repurposed pieces of wood, furniture, etc. and turns it into functional art.

The reception will also feature piano music by Saunders’ neighbor and friend, Karen Carter who happens to find herself playing along with Saunders when he starts playing his drums. Both reception and exhibit are completely free of charge. However, as a non-profit, donations are highly appreciated. Donation proceeds go to funding the local station operations and make it possible for Blue Ridge PBS to continue to provide the community with entertaining, educational, and inspirational content.

Blue Ridge PBS is located behind Virginia Western Community College at the end of McNeil Drive. The reception will take place Thursday, March 28 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and the pieces will remain on display weekdays, April 1 – April 12 from 1-4 pm.

About Blue Ridge PBS

Blue Ridge PBS has been serving communities of Southwest Virginia since 1967. Blue Ridge PBS is comprised of four broadcast channels: Blue Ridge PBS 15.1, Blue Ridge PBS 2 15.2, PBS Kids 15.3, PBS Create 15.4, ECHO 15.5, and three channels online via YouTube: Blue Ridge Streaming, Project Southwest, and ECHO. Blue Ridge PBS offers an array of enriching educational, informational, and cultural programming for area communities.

For more information, visit our website www.BlueRidgePBS.org.