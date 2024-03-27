Tom Segura Announces Second Leg of Global Stand-Up Comedy Tour 'Come Together' is Coming to Berglund Center

× Expand Berglund Center

One of the biggest touring comedians, Tom Segura, announced the second leg of his latest global stand-up comedy tour Tom Segura: Come Together. More than 20 additional shows are being added across North America for 2024 including a stop at Roanoke at Berglund Center on August 8th. Segura’s highly anticipated new hour of comedy has been selling out globally. His previous world tour, I’m Coming Everywhere, sold out venues across the world with over 300 shows.

Tickets will be available via pre-sale starting Wednesday, March 27 at 10AM local time. The general on sale will be Friday, March 29 at 10AM local time. Ticket information can be found at TOMSEGURA.COM/TOUR.

"This tour is bigger and blacker than anything I've ever done, but that name has already been used, but Come Together gets the point across. Let's all come together for a night. One way or another we're going to make memories on this one," said Tom Segura.

Ticket buyers in a select number of cities will have the option to purchase a Platinum charity ticket. Segura will donate a portion of the proceeds from these Platinum ticket sales to the World Central Kitchen, a non-profit devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. For more information about World Central Kitchen please visit: https://wck.org/. The Event Organizer has priced these tickets according to their market value. Availability and pricing are subject to change.

“We are so grateful for this incredible support—it’s efforts like this that make World Central Kitchen’s work possible. Whether we’re responding to a hurricane, wildfire, or humanitarian crisis, we are grateful to be fueled by people who share in our belief that a hot meal is so much more than just food…it’s hope and a sign that you aren’t alone. Gracias, Tom!” - Chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen

ABOUT TOM SEGURA:

Actor/Comedian/Writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business. He recently toured the world with over 300 shows on his I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour. He is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). His fifth Netflix special Sledgehammer released July 4, 2023 and debuted at #1 on the streamer. In July 2022, Segura released his New York Times Bestselling book I’d Like to Play Alone, Please to wide praise with Forbes calling it “laugh out loud funny.” Paste Magazine described him as, “...having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.”

Your Mom’s House Studios is home to his hit podcasts Your Mom’s House which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, 2 Bears 1 Cave which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer, and many more podcasts that draw millions of listeners each week. Additionally, YMH Studios was one of the first networks to create wildly successful Livestream Podcast Events as an outcome of the pandemic.

Segura can be seen in the STX Film Countdown opposite Elizabeth Lail, Instant Family opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, OPENING ACT, and FLINCH. Segura’s television credits include: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Workaholics, Happy Endings, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura, Mash Up, How To Be A Grown Up.

Segura has an increasing social media following (@seguratom on IG, @tomsegura on Twitter). When he isn’t performing on stage or recording a podcast he’s watching college football or waiting for college football to come back.

Tom Segura: Come Together

Event: August 8th, 2024 | Location: Berglund Center Coliseum

Event Time: 7:30 PM

Tickets Options: $85, $65, $55, $45

Parking- $10

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating over 50 years of bringing the world’s best music and biggest artists to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.